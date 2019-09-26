GenomeSmart™ Announces Availability of GenoWatch™ to Improve Integration of Genetic Risk and Assessment Services with Routine Primary Care and Population Health Initiatives

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomeSmart, a Silicon Valley-based company delivering the first AI-powered genetic risk assessment and test recommendation platform that simplifies and reduces the burden of providing genetic assessment at scale, today announced the availability of GenoWatchTM, a population-level dashboard and new feature for the company's GenomeBrainTM platform. Now with GenoWatch, a clinician can use a single dashboard across a population to rapidly identify and prioritize those who may benefit from genetic testing. GenoWatch is available as a free add-on module to GenomeBrain. The simple user interface makes it easy for primary care physicians and their support staff to quickly review the status of a patient's hereditary cancer or reproductive genetic assessment and reduce workflow burdens associated with offering genetic testing consistently across large populations of patients.

"We have heard loud and clear that resource gaps and overtaxed genetic counseling services make it challenging for primary care providers to implement consistent workflows for all patients," said Sanjay Sathe, CEO and co-founder, GenomeSmart. "Data shows we need to do a better job of collecting history and matching patients to genetic testing. In fact, guidelines such as those recently released from USPSTF1 emphasize the importance of patient history collection and the use of tools to aid the identification of patients at risk for mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2. GenoWatch answers that call by aggregating patient data into a simple dashboard, streamlining the implementation of patient referral workflows."

Custom configurations to support integration with existing software and EMR/EHR systems will be supported based on customer needs.

"GenomeBrain is answering the need to simply and quickly risk-stratify patient populations that would benefit from genetic testing," said Kenny Wong, VP of Products, GenomeSmart. "Managing family and medical history risk assessments and manually keeping up with the number of tests available is an overwhelming burden for clinicians. We're motivated to keep adding features that ensure clinicians can consistently offer genetic testing to each and every patient based on their unique family and medical history."

About GenomeSmart

GenomeSmart is on a mission to make genetic testing available to everyone. In May 2019, the company launched GenomeBrainTM, the first AI-powered genetic risk assessment and test recommendation platform that matches and identified people who could benefit from genetic testing. The affordable GenomeBrain solution is available to help genetic counselors, physicians, hospital systems, genetic testing labs, insurance companies, and corporations improve the effective use of genetic testing to save lives, improve quality and reduce costs of healthcare.

