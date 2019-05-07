Genomic Health Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Business Progress

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) today reported financial results and business progress for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

"In the first quarter of 2019, we delivered more than 17 percent overall revenue growth and $13.0 million in profit driven by significant growth across all key product areas," said Kim Popovits, chairman of the board, chief executive officer and president of Genomic Health. "Our first quarter performance was very strong, based in part on the impact of the landmark TAILORx trial results, which are continuing to drive increased Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test usage both in the United States and globally. We expect to achieve double-digit revenue growth for the year with continued growth across key products and look forward to the national reimbursement decision in Germany for the Oncotype DX breast cancer test."

First Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was $108.8 million, compared with $92.6 million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 17.4 percent, and an increase of 18.0 percent on a non-GAAP constant currency basis. U.S. product revenue was $91.0 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $78.9 million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 15.4 percent.

Revenue delivered across key product areas was as follows:

U.S. invasive breast revenue from Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score ® tests was $79.8 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $71.0 million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 12.5 percent.

tests was for the first quarter of 2019, compared with for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 12.5 percent. U.S. prostate test revenue from Oncotype DX ® Genomic Prostate Score ® (GPS ™ ) tests was $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 46.6 percent.

Genomic Prostate Score (GPS ) tests was for the first quarter of 2019, compared with for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 46.6 percent. International product revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was $17.8 million , compared with $13.8 million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 29.0 percent, and an increase of 32.9 percent on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.

Net income was $13.0 million, or $0.35 and $0.34 per share on a basic and diluted basis, respectively, for the first quarter of 2019, an improvement of $16.8 million, compared with a net loss of $3.8 million, or $0.11 per share on a basic and diluted basis, for the first quarter of 2018. Operating income was $11.5 million for the first quarter of 2019, an improvement of $15.9 million, compared with an operating loss of $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2018.

More than 37,580 Oncotype™ test results were delivered in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 15.9 percent, compared with more than 32,440 test results delivered in the same period in 2018. Tests delivered across key product areas was as follows:

Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score tests delivered in the U.S. grew 9.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019, compared with the same period in 2018.

Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score tests delivered in the U.S. grew 24.5 percent in the first quarter of 2019, compared with the same period in 2018.

Oncotype DX international tests delivered grew 28.1 percent in the first quarter of 2019, compared with the same period in 2018 and represented approximately 25 percent of total test volume in the first quarter of 2019.

Recent Business Highlights

Presented results from five studies at the 16 th St. Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference, including real-world evidence that reinforces the treatment paradigm established by the TAILORx trial. Additionally, two decision impact studies from the UK and the Czech Republic highlighted the value of Oncotype DX in personalizing and improving the quality of clinical decisions in patients with early-stage breast cancer, including those with node positive disease .

St. Gallen International Breast Cancer Conference, including real-world evidence that reinforces the treatment paradigm established by the TAILORx trial. Additionally, two decision impact studies from the UK and the highlighted the value of Oncotype DX in personalizing and improving the quality of clinical decisions in patients with early-stage breast cancer, including those with node positive disease . Multiple private insurers established new coverage for the Oncotype DX Genomic Prostate Score test, bringing the total number of U.S. covered lives to more than 114 million, including Medicare.

First private insurer established reimbursement for the Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ test, bringing the total number of U.S. covered lives to more than 61 million, including Medicare.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) strengthened its prostate cancer guidelines, recommending the consideration of AR-V7 testing in metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients following abiraterone/enzalutamide to help guide the selection of further therapy.

GENOMIC HEALTH, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018 REVENUES:











Product revenues - United States

$ 91,006

$ 78,867 Product revenues - Outside of the United States



17,751



13,758 Total product revenues



108,757



92,625 Contract revenues



12



— Total revenues



108,769



92,625













OPERATING EXPENSES (1):











Cost of product revenues



17,008



18,733 Research and development



15,054



16,807 Selling and marketing



45,348



41,755 General and administrative



19,820



19,718 Total operating expenses



97,230



97,013













Income (loss) from operations



11,539



(4,388)













Interest income



1,151



417 Unrealized gain (loss) on investments, net



449



127 Other income (expense), net



127



309 Income (loss) before income taxes



13,266



(3,535) Income tax expense



267



240 Net income (loss)

$ 12,999

$ (3,775) Basic net income (loss) per share

$ 0.35

$ (0.11) Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.34

$ (0.11) Shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share



36,719



35,198 Shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share.



38,764



35,198

_________________

(1) Included in operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2019, were non-cash charges of $9.7 million, including $6.3 million of stock-based compensation expense and $3.4 million of depreciation and amortization expenses, compared with non-cash charges for the same period in 2018 of $8.3 million, including $5.2 million of stock-based compensation expense and $3.1 million of depreciation and amortization expenses.





GENOMIC HEALTH, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



















As of

As of





March 31,

December 31,





2019

2018





(Unaudited)

(1)

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 101,406

$ 61,645

Short-term marketable securities (2)



104,551



148,149

Accounts receivable, net



59,248



51,531

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



15,446



13,511

Total current assets



280,651



274,836

















Property and equipment, net



39,913



39,532

Operating lease right-of-use assets



53,295



—

Long-term marketable securities



—



4,066

Other assets



18,931



15,938

Total assets

$ 392,790

$ 334,372

















Accounts payable

$ 9,290

$ 8,849

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



35,701



50,927

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



4,495



—

Operating lease liabilities



53,482



—

Other liabilities



1,941



4,436

Stockholders' equity



287,881



270,160

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 392,790

$ 334,372



_________________

(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2018, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.



(2) Included in short-term marketable securities as of March 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018, is $3.5 million and $3.1 million, respectively, of corporate equity securities, representing the company's investment in Biocartis N.V.

GENOMIC HEALTH, INC. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2019

2018

Income (loss) from operations reconciliation:













GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 11,539

$ (4,388)

Cost of product revenues – cessation of Oncotype SEQ



—



3,576

Research and development – cessation of Oncotype SEQ



—



3,063

Selling and marketing – cessation of Oncotype SEQ



—



995

General and administrative – cessation of Oncotype SEQ



—



909

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 11,539

$ 4,155

















Net income (loss) reconciliation:













GAAP net income (loss)

$ 12,999

$ (3,775)

Cost of product revenues – cessation of Oncotype SEQ



—



3,576

Research and development – cessation of Oncotype SEQ



—



3,063

Selling and marketing – cessation of Oncotype SEQ



—



995

General and administrative – cessation of Oncotype SEQ



—



909

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$ 12,999

$ 4,768



GENOMIC HEALTH, INC. Non-GAAP Constant Currency Reconciliations (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2019

2018

Constant currency reconciliations:













International Revenue:













International revenue (1)

$ 17,751

$ 13,758

Currency exchange adjustments (2)



531



—

Non-GAAP International revenue

$ 18,282

$ 13,758

Period over period constant currency increase



4,524







Period over period constant currency increase percentage



33%























Total Revenue:













Total revenue (1)

$ 108,769

$ 92,625

Currency exchange adjustments (2)



531



—

Non-GAAP total revenue

$ 109,300

$ 92,625

Period over period constant currency increase



16,675







Period over period constant currency increase percentage



18%









_________________

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to the same period ended March 31, 2018, the increase in international revenue was 29%.



(2) Constant currency is a non-GAAP measure that is calculated by comparing the company's quarterly average foreign exchange rates for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018. The constant currency disclosures take current local currency revenue and translate it into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates used to translate the local currency revenue for the applicable comparable period in the prior year, rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the company's results or business.

GENOMIC HEALTH, INC. Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliations (In thousands) (Unaudited)



















Three Months Ended





March 31,





2019

2018

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:













GAAP income (loss) from operations

$ 11,539

$ (4,388)

Add:













Stock-based compensation expense



6,281



5,186

Depreciation and amortization



3,412



3,155

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 21,232

$ 3,953



















