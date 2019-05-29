Genomic Health to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) today announced that management will present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the presentation, go to the Investor Relations section of the company's web site at http://investor.genomichealth.com/. Please connect to the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary. An archived replay will be available for three months beginning 24 hours after the live presentation.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) is the world's leading provider of genomic-based diagnostic tests that help optimize cancer care, including addressing the overtreatment of the disease, one of the greatest issues in healthcare today. With its Oncotype IQ® Genomic Intelligence Platform, the company is applying its world-class scientific and commercial expertise and infrastructure to lead the translation of clinical and genomic big data into actionable results for treatment planning throughout the cancer patient journey, from diagnosis to treatment selection and monitoring. The Oncotype IQ portfolio of genomic tests and services currently consists of the company's flagship line of Oncotype DX ® gene expression tests that have been used to guide treatment decisions for over 1 million cancer patients worldwide. Genomic Health is expanding its test portfolio to include additional liquid- and tissue-based tests, including the Oncotype DX® AR-V7 Nucleus Detect™ test. The company is based in Redwood City, California, with international headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. For more information, please visit, www.GenomicHealth.com and follow the company on Twitter: @GenomicHealth, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. These risks and uncertainties are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Genomic Health disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

NOTE: The Genomic Health logo, Oncotype, Oncotype DX, Recurrence Score, DCIS Score, Genomic Prostate Score, Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect and Oncotype IQ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Genomic Health, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

