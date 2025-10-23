Genomic Prediction Files Federal Lawsuit to Protect Trade Secrets and Intellectual Property and Enforce Its Rights

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic Prediction Inc. ("GP"), a leader in advanced genetic testing and reproductive genomics, announced today that it filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey against former employees Nathan Treff, Ph.D., and Talia Metzgar, as well as Mr. Treff's new employer, Nucleus Genomics, Inc., for the intentional misappropriation of GP's trade secrets and related violations of state law.

The lawsuit asserts that Mr. Treff misappropriated GP's confidential research, trade secrets, and proprietary technology, including intellectual property related to embryonic DNA sequencing, amplification methods, and GP's LifeView® software platform. The lawsuit alleges that certain of the misappropriated information has already been used by Mr. Treff's new employer, Nucleus.

GP further alleges that Mr. Treff willfully destroyed proprietary data maintained on his GP-issued laptop computer and copied key confidential materials for his and his new employer's use and competitive benefit. The company contends that these actions are part of an intentional plan to enable Nucleus to launch competing preimplantation genetic testing ("PGT") products and services, using GP's trade secrets.

"Genomic Prediction supports fair and ethical competition, which is essential to scientific advancement. This action is not about competition itself, but about protecting innovation, and the scientific integrity that underpins the field of reproductive genetics. Our work has always centered on a patient-first philosophy, ensuring that every advancement serves the best interests of families and the physicians who care for them. We remain steadfast in our commitment to advancing safe, ethical, and innovative genetic testing that upholds the highest standards of care," said Kelly Ketterson, CEO of Genomic Prediction.

The lawsuit will be seeking immediate relief through a preliminary injunction with a temporary restraining order (TRO) to prevent Mr. Treff, Ms. Metzgar, and Nucleus from using or disclosing any GP trade secrets, and by a preliminary injunction enforcing Mr. Treff's non-compete agreement to prohibit him from engaging in unfair competition as an employee of Nucleus.

The claims are brought under the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act and New Jersey Trade Secrets Act. In addition, the complaint includes causes of action alleging:

Breach of their non-compete and confidentiality agreements by Mr. Treff and Ms. Metzgar;



by Mr. Treff and Ms. Metzgar; Breach of fiduciary duty by Dr. Treff as a former officer of GP;



by Dr. Treff as a former officer of GP; Unfair competition, tortious interference, and breach of contract by Nucleus Genomics; and



and by Nucleus Genomics; and Violation of the New Jersey Computer-Related Offenses Act by Mr. Treff for destruction of GP's proprietary electronic data.

GP will also seek expedited discovery orders compelling the defendants to produce documents and testimony concerning their use of GP's trade secrets, and to ensure that no confidential information and trade secrets in any defendant's possession are further used and are returned or permanently destroyed.

