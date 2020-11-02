Genomic Prediction Technology Uncovers New CRISPR Safety Concerns in Human Embryos

The research has far-reaching implications for the safety of embryo genetic editing and the future of genetic disease therapy. It also highlights the importance of state-of-the-art comprehensive preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) in single cells that can identify these complex editing changes.

"Genomic Prediction's PGT provides the most comprehensive analysis of the embryonic genome available today," said Nathan Treff, Genomic Prediction Chief Science Officer and co-author of the study. "Without the high-resolution map of the genome our platform provides, it would not have been possible to see the unexpected effects CRISPR was having at the chromosomal level."

PGT makes it possible to investigate over 800,000 single nucleotide polymorphisms, genome-wide copy number, and the parental origins of genetic abnormalities from a single human embryonic cell.

"Our discovery that the human embryo loses chromosomes as a result of a break in the DNA provides new insight into clinically relevant mechanisms of chromosome loss, as breaks can often occur spontaneously and contribute to developmental problems," said Dr. Dieter Egli, Columbia University Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center and the study's senior author. "Genomic Prediction's platform was instrumental in this discovery, and I am looking forward to continued collaboration with Dr. Treff to advance our knowledge and improve IVF treatments for the benefit of patients."

While the study highlighted that chromosome removal was an unexpected consequence of editing a single gene, this discovery also suggests the potential to correct chromosomal disorders such as Down syndrome, which is often caused by the presence of an extra copy of chromosome 21.

"This important study highlights the critical role a deep understanding of complex genetic patterns will play in the future of healthcare, and how essential cross-disciplinary collaboration in the scientific community will be in achieving that level of understanding," said Jamie Metzl, a member of the Singularity University Exponential Medicine faculty and author of Hacking Darwin: Genetic Engineering and the Future of Humanity. "While informed embryo selection and genome-editing have great potential to reduce the global burden of human disease, this promise will only be realized by learning as much as possible from high-quality research like this."

"This recent work, undertaken by an eminent research team, published in the current issue of Cell, to repair Cas9-induced double-strand break in human zygotes highlights several necessities for human reproductive health." said Professor Simon Fishel, President of the Care Fertility Group clinics in the UK. "First, it demonstrates the potential of such technologies to reverse the course of a genetic error that would lead to a debilitating disease. But if this potential is ever to be realised, support for continuing research of this nature is essential. It also highlights the need for scientists of the highest calibre to exhaust all known investigations to ensure the safety of the potential future for molecular medicine before its introduction to clinical practice. Continuing this research will lead to medical benefits for humankind."

Professor Fishel was Deputy Scientific Director of the original "clinical team of four" which opened the world's first IVF unit in 1980, alongside Nobel Laureates Prof Sir Robert Edwards and Patrick Steptoe. He is today the Chair of Genomic Prediction's scientific advisory board.

About Genomic Prediction: Genomic Prediction are the inventors of Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Polygenic Disorders (PGT-P), LifeView PGT, and the Embryo Health Score ranking system for human embryos. Genomic Prediction provides testing services to over IVF 100 clinics across 6 continents, and is a leader in preimplantation genetic testing and genomic prediction, using state-of-the-art technology to provide would-be parents with the most accurate and actionable PGT results known to science. Genomic Prediction was Incorporated on May 1, 2017, has been featured in The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, and New Scientist. For more information, visit www.gpclaboratory.com.

Contact: Laurent Christian Asker Melchior Tellier, (646) 954-7144, [email protected]

SOURCE Genomic Prediction

Related Links

https://genomicprediction.com

