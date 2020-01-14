Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) and C2i Genomics Announce Collaboration to Offer Liquid Biopsy Testing for Staging and Monitoring Solid Tumors Based on Pattern Recognition of Whole Genome DNA Signature

IRVINE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA (GTC), a cooperative (Co-Op) company offering comprehensive genomic profiling of hematologic and solid tumors, and C2i Genomics, Inc, a tumor pattern recognition liquid biopsy company, today announced collaboration to develop liquid biopsy tests for the staging and monitoring of solid tumors. C2i Genomics approach is based on proprietary technology using AI-based pattern recognition of whole genome sequencing of cell-free DNA (cfDNA). The technology will be adapted by GTC and distributed to the Co-Op members upon completion of technical and clinical validation. This technology will be used for highly accurate personalized monitoring of patients with various types of cancer. The initial focus of this collaboration will be on cancers of the lung, colon, breast, and melanoma.

Dr. Asaf Zviran, C2i Genomics Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer stated, "We are delighted to be working with GTC to transition our technology from the research and development phase into a real-world clinical diagnostic test. Using our liquid biopsy approach to more sensitively and accurately stage and monitor patients with early stage cancer addresses an unmet need and we believe that the extensive experience of the team at GTC in developing and validating new clinically actionable tests will significantly accelerate bringing this innovation to patient care."

Dr. Maher Albitar, GTC Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, said, "We believe that broad whole genome pattern recognition of genomic abnormalities is a reliable approach for cancer patients staging and monitoring. Working on the clinical development of this type of testing with C2i Genomics is aligned with GTC's mission as an innovation company focused on expanding the use of genomics in improving patient care."

As part of the agreement, GTC will perform sequencing and participate in the efforts of technical and clinical validation. C2i will be responsible for the AI-based analysis of data, recruitment of samples and various clinical trial activities.

About Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA

Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) is a privately-owned molecular testing company located in Irvine, CA. The company operates based on a cooperative (co-op) business model. Members of the co-op hold type A shares with voting rights. The company offers its patron members a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling based mainly on next generation sequencing. The co-op model allows GTC to make the testing and information platform available to members at a lower cost because of a lower overhead. For more information, please visit https://genomictestingcooperative.com/.

About C2i Genomics, Inc

C2i Genomics is a privately-owned company, headquartered in NYC with R&D center in Israel. The company provides cloud-based cancer diagnostic services to diagnostic and pathology labs. The company's ultra-sensitive liquid biopsy assay allows physicians to monitor their patient treatment response and detect treatment failure or disease recurrence months and even years before current monitoring methods are able to provide results. For more information, please visit https://c2i-genomics.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

All of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the GTC and C2i Genomic management's current expectations and includes statements regarding the value of technology, testing, therapy, and the ability of testing to provide clinically useful information. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and C2i Genomic or GTC undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

