Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) and Collaborators to Present Data Resulting from its Proprietary DNA and RNA Profiling of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting

IRVINE, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA. today announced that data using its unique DNA and RNA profiling will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting. In collaboration with University of California San Francisco, Fresno, CA and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX, Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) used its proprietary DNA- and RNA-based profiling of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) to study primary brain lymphoma. While DLBCL is common, primary brain lymphoma, also called Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL), is rare, difficult to treat and poorly studied. Using its proprietary algorithm and modeling of DNA and RNA data, GTC provides important information on the biology of DLBCL that can predict clinical behavior and help clinicians decide proper therapeutic approaches. Data will be presented at ASCO meeting comparing PCNSL with DLBCL to provide information on the biology of the PCNSL that might help in better understanding this type of lymphoma and perhaps improve selection of therapy.

Dr. Maher Albitar, GTC Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, stated, "It is no longer adequate to provide only DNA-based mutation profiling of cancer. RNA profiling using NGS is becoming very important in providing complementary information and comprehensive profiling." He added, "RNA profiling using NGS does not only provide reliable and reproducible quantitative data, but also provides information on splicing abnormalities that are important in understanding the oncogenic potentials of genes".

The number of new DLBCL diagnosed in the US is estimated to be 18,300/year. The number of new PCNSL diagnosed in the US 1,600/year.

Presentations details:

1) Abstract # 7549:

Title: Molecular profiling of primary central nervous system lymphoma as compared to activated B-cell subtype of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Authors: Mohamad Barakat, Maher Albitar, Zijun Xu-Monette, Ken H Young, Haifaa Abdulhaq; University of California San Francisco, Fresno, CA; Genomic Testing Cooperative, Irvine, CA; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; UCSF Fresno, Fresno, CA

Presented Monday, June 3, 2019

2) Abstract # 7535

Title: Diversity of genetic alterations of primary central nervous system lymphoma in Hispanic versus non-Hispanic population.

Authors: Mohamad Barakat, Maher Albitar, Robin L. Whitney, Calvin Chen, Yu-Hung Kuo, William Silveira, Mohammed SANI Bukari, Subramanyeswara Rao Arekapudi, Karamjit Dhaliwal-Binning, Haifaa Abdulhaq; UCSF Fresno, Fresno, CA; Genomic Testing Cooperative, Irvine, CA; University of California San Francisco, Fresno, CA; Clovis Community Medical Center, Clovis, CA; UCSF Fresno, Clovis, CA; UCSF Fresno, VA, Fresno, CA

Presented Monday, June 3, 2019

About Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA

Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) is a privately-owned molecular testing company located in Irvine, CA. The company operates based on a cooperative (co-op) business model. Members of the co-op hold type A shares with voting rights. The company offers its patron members a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling based mainly on next generation sequencing. Molecular alterations are identified based on rigorous testing with the aid of specially developed algorithms to increase accuracy and efficiency. The clinical relevance of the detected alterations is pulled from numerous databases using internally developed software. Relevance of findings to diagnosis, prognosis, selecting therapy, and predicting outcome are reported to members. The co-op model allows GTC to make the testing and information platform available to members at a lower cost because of a lower overhead. GTC depends on the co-op members for marketing, sales, and billing. For more information, please visit https://genomictestingcooperative.com/.

