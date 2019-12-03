Genomic Testing Cooperative to Present Data on its Proprietary RNA Profiling and Artificial Intelligence Algorithms at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA (GTC) announced that they will be presenting data on their proprietary AI-based algorithms and RNA and DNA testing at the American Association of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting. In collaboration with multiple academic centers, GTC developed new approaches for the classification of diseases and prediction of response to combination therapy.

Dr. Maher Albitar, GTC Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer stated, "Cancer is complex disease and requires complex biomarkers for predicting its behavior. RNA Sequencing provides a wealth of information that can be used for predicting clinical course and response to combination therapy. RNA sequencing data, when combined with mathematical algorithms, can provide reliable means to manage and treat cancer. GTC is committed to be the leader in innovation in developing molecular biomarkers to help physicians select the proper combination therapy for their patients."

Highlights of GTC presentations include:

-Targeted next generation sequencing (NGS) of RNA is reliable and practical for routine clinical testing.

-RNA sequencing data when used with AI or Bayesian statistics can provide powerful means for predicting clinical behavior and response to combination therapy.

-Testing for mutations using RNA may provide a new paradigm for better characterizing and monitoring of cancers.

-Liquid biopsy provides important clinical information in patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

The following is a list of studies that will be presented by GTC and its collaborators at ASH:

1) 2891-Title: "Cell of Origin Classification of DLBCL Using Targeted NGS Expression Profiling and Deep Learning"

Collaborators: University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; University of California, Irvine, CA; University Hospital Basel, Basel, Switzerland; University of Verona, Verona, Italy; Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY; Aalborg University Hospital, Aalborg, Denmark; Well Cornell Medical College, New York, NY; Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH; San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milano, Italy; San Raffaele Hospital, Milan, Italy; Odense University Hospital, Odense, Denmark; Instituto de Investigación Marqués De Valdecilla, Santander, Spain; University Hospital Nijmegen, Nijmegen, NLD; Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, TX; Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH.

2) 2730-Title: "Higher Stability of Mutant IDH1/2 mRNA As Compared to Wild-Type mRNA in Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia"

Collaborators: Departments of Leukemia, Stem Cell Transplantation, and Hematopathology, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

3) 1314-Title : "Expression Profiling of mRNA By Next Generation Sequencing and the Development of Algorithm for Predicting Response in Acute Myeloid Leukemia"

Collaborators : Department of Computer Science, Georgia Southern University, Savannah, Georgia; Departments of Leukemia, Stem Cell Transplantation, and Hematopathology, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX

4) 1499-Title: "Higher Stability of Mutant mRNA As Compared to Wild-Type mRNA in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma"

Collaborators : University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX; University of California, Irvine, CA; University Hospital Basel, Basel, Switzerland; University of Verona, Verona, Italy; Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY; Aalborg University Hospital, Aalborg, Denmark; Well Cornell Medical College, New York, NY; Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH; San Raffaele Scientific Institute, Milano, Italy; San Raffaele Hospital, Milan, Italy; Odense University Hospital, Odense, Denmark; Instituto de Investigación Marqués De Valdecilla, Santander, Spain; University Hospital Nijmegen, Nijmegen, NLD; Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, TX; Lerner Research Institute, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH.

5) 2592-Title: "Sequencing of Circulating Cell-Free DNA in Patients with AML Detects Clinically Significant Mutations Not Detected in Bone Marrow: The Role for Complementary Peripheral Blood and Bone Marrow Genomic Analysis"

Collaborators: Departments of Leukemia, Genomic, and Hematopathology, UT MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, TX.

About Genomic Testing Cooperative, LCA

Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) is a privately-owned molecular testing company located in Irvine, CA. The company operates based on a cooperative (co-op) business model. Members of the co-op hold type A shares with voting rights. The company offers its patron members a full suite of comprehensive genomic profiling based mainly on next generation sequencing. The co-op model allows GTC to make the testing and information platform available to members at a lower cost because of a lower overhead. For more information, please visit https://genomictestingcooperative.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

All of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the GTC management's current expectations and includes statements regarding the value of comprehensive genomic profiling, RNA profiling, DNA profiling, algorithms, therapy, the ability of testing to provide clinically useful information. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and GTC undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Company contact:

Jennifer Varca

(949) 540-9421

Jvarca@genomictestingcooperative.com

SOURCE Genomic Testing Cooperative

Related Links

https://genomictestingcooperative.com

