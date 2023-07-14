Genomics in Cancer Care Research Report 2023

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genomics in Cancer Care Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product , By Technology, By Application, By End-use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global genomics in cancer care market size is expected to reach USD 72.87 billion by 2032

The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of cancer patients globally, and rising demand for diagnostics coupled with the availability of cost-effective and technologically advanced technology.

Additionally, awareness and growing preference for personalized medicines is also influencing the market growth. Moreover, continuous investment in research and developments by the biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies would also fuel the market growth.

The Covid-19 epidemic has drastically altered the healthcare business as a whole, and its effects may be seen in many areas of the industry. To create an effective vaccine or cutting-edge therapy for COVID-19, both the government and commercial pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses have intensified their research operations and raised their funding.

Monitoring the coronavirus genome sequence can assist determine how an infection spreads and what effects it has on the human genome. With this knowledge, an infectious treatment strategy may subsequently be created. Researchers are tracing the genesis of COVID-19 infection in their nations and the start of community transmission using the viral genome data.

Genome sequencing has enormous potential, which has led to an increase in start-ups in recent years. Several businesses have begun offering sequencing services for a range of purposes, including nutrition, ancestry, genetic illnesses, and others, as a result of the enormous potential presented by genome sequencing. It is anticipated that start-up companies would receive more capital, which will help the industry expand.

For instance, consumer genomics business Ancestry is expected to provide a new product with next-generation sequencing in August 2020. Ancestry Health, a new solution driven by Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) that promises to give clients insights into their health and risk factors, may check for genes linked to blood diseases, colon cancer, breast cancer, and heart disease.

Genomics in Cancer Care Market Report Highlights

  • Instruments hold the major share in the market owing to the rapid technological advancements and continuous efforts by the manufacturers for providing digitalization in the instruments for easy use.
  • Genome sequencing holds the major market share and would continue to experience growth during the forecast period. The growth in this segment is majorly driven by the effective and precise diagnosis results and rising awareness for its use in cancer diagnosis
  • Diagnostics application holds the largest market share which is majorly attributed to the growing number of cancer patients worldwide.
  • North America holds a dominating position in the global market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The market growth in North America is driven by the presence of refined research & development infrastructure for the researchers, a large pool of patients suffering from cancer, and high healthcare expenditure by individuals.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Initiatives taken by Companies in Product Development
  • Growing Burden of Cancer

Restraints and Challenges

  • High Cost of Instruments and Procedures

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Genomics in Cancer Care Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • Agilent Technologies
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Beckman Coulter
  • Illumina Inc.
  • Affymetrix
  • Cancer Genetic Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Labs
  • Pacific Bio-science
  • Sigma Aldrich Corporation
  • GE Healthcare
  • Quest Diagnostics
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • PerkinElmer
  • Luminex

Scope of the Month

Genomics in Cancer Care, Product Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Consumable
  • Instrument
  • services

Genomics in Cancer Care, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Gene Sequencing
  • PCR
  • Microarray Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Genomics in Cancer Care, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Diagnostics
  • Personalized Medicines
  • Drug Delivery
  • Research

Genomics in Cancer Care, End-use (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)

  • Hospitals
  • Research Institutes
  • Academic Research

