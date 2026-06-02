Genomics Launches the Mystra AI Platform, Adopted by Industry Giants and Up-and-Coming Biotechs

New conversational AI platform leverages the world's largest human genetics database to power target discovery and validation.

Mystra AI is the market-leading agent, accessible to all scientists in Research & Development and Business Development & Licensing.

95% of drug candidates in clinical trials fail. Targets with human genetic support are 2.6 times more likely to succeed in clinical trials. Mystra AI leverages the world's largest and most diverse genotype-phenotype database and best-in-class proprietary tools and methodologies to help predict which drug candidates will succeed, potentially saving billions.

The platform provides scientists with full control and transparency of the R&D drug target discovery and validation process using genetic insights.

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomics, a science-led Techbio company using large-scale genetic information to develop innovative precision healthcare tools and to accelerate drug discovery and development, has today announced the launch of Mystra AI, the best-in-class human genetics agentic AI platform designed to supercharge drug target discovery and validation.

The pharmaceutical industry faces a significant research and development (R&D) productivity crisis, with the failure rate for drug candidates in clinical trials soaring to 95%. This rate pushes the average cost of bringing a new medicine to market beyond $2.3 billion, leading to unsustainable pricing and restricted patient access to life-saving treatments.

Genomics is addressing this challenge by equipping researchers across the R&D value chain with a powerful solution built on the fact that targets with human genetic support are 2.6 times more likely to succeed in clinical trials.

Over the last 10 years, Genomics has ingested, harmonised, and quality-controlled what is now the world's largest and most diverse human genotype-phenotype database. Genomics' Foundational Data Collection alone encompasses over 45,000 genome-wide association studies (GWAS) and trillions of rows of data. Using this data platform, the company has identified over 100 drug targets for diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

The Mystra AI platform augments these datasets, providing extensive, powerful insights into human biology, with relevant information for drug development and critical insights into disease mechanisms supported by evidence from studies of genetic variation. Answers from the agentic workflows are based on the extensive Mystra data store.

Mystra AI makes these genetic insights accessible to scientists in R&D and those in BD, without the need for expert analytical knowledge through a powerful conversational chat interface which processes plain language questions. Every answer is explained with data, supported by visuals and insights from the Mystra platform, using best-in-class proprietary tooling and methodologies. This ensures the outputs from the platform are reproducible and verifiable, and are able to effectively support scientists day-to-day.

"Drug targets with genetic backing are 2.6 times more likely to succeed in clinical trials. Mystra AI means greater ease of access and efficiency in generating powerful genetic insights to power drug target discovery. All scientists in Research & Development and those in Business Development & Licensing will be able to harness the power of genetics to prevent, treat, and cure disease, whether identifying new targets for discovery, acquisition, or expanding indications for existing medicines - this means safer, more effective treatments for patients, faster," said Professor Sir Peter Donnelly, CEO and co-Founder at Genomics. "Our AI agents have been successfully proven in both pharmaceutical and biotech contexts - this is the start of a new era of genomic intelligence."

"We have built the largest human genetics dataset to deepen our understanding of human biology and diseases. By integrating this vast catalogue of human association data into an advanced AI platform, we are giving scientists worldwide the tools and data they need to discover the next generation of life-saving treatments," said David Thornton, President at Genomics.

"Genomics has developed a transformational platform which will change the way diseases and targets are identified for the next generation of drug discovery," said Rowland Illing, Chief Medical Officer at Amazon Web Services. "In real time, you can do the work of an entire PhD in minutes".

Mishal Patel, Global Vice President of AI and Digital Innovation, R&D, at Novo Nordisk, said: "Genetics is one of those really pivotal tools. We tried to build our own platform internally, but we're not as good at software engineering as maybe other companies are, and so we partnered with Genomics."

"Mystra AI is accelerating our day-to-day workflow by making it much easier and more efficient to mine genomics data," said Xue Zeng, Associate Director, Statistical Genetics at BridgeBio Pharma.

"We are proud to be early adopters of Mystra AI. Genomics' genotype-phenotype database supports our proprietary drug discovery efforts," said David Roblin, CEO at Relation Therapeutics. "With Mystra AI, our R&D teams have been able to explore and evaluate biological insights efficiently and at pace."

"The release and rapid adoption of Mystra AI demonstrates the UK's ability to harness and use genomic data for the benefit of patients and the UK economy. Innovative products like this have global potential. That this system has been created and also adopted by BioIndustry Association (BIA) members shows the breadth of our national community and its ability to discover new medicines at a world-class pace and scale," said Professor Chris Molloy, Chief Executive Officer at the BioIndustry Association.

Mystra AI is the culmination of a decade-long effort, providing a transparent, secure, scalable, and intuitive platform that allows users to:

Maintain Full Control: The AI is grounded in results and data from the Mystra platform and provides users with absolute transparency and traceability in how the AI arrived at its conclusions.

The AI is grounded in results and data from the Mystra platform and provides users with absolute transparency and traceability in how the AI arrived at its conclusions. Build Genetic Conviction: Instantly assess the efficacy and safety of drug candidates against the world's most comprehensive human genetic evidence and best-in-class tooling and methodology.

Instantly assess the efficacy and safety of drug candidates against the world's most comprehensive human genetic evidence and best-in-class tooling and methodology. Access the World's Best Data Resource: Most diverse and largest genotype-phenotype database globally at your fingertips.

Most diverse and largest genotype-phenotype database globally at your fingertips. Accelerate R&D: Turn complex genetic analysis into actionable results, transforming months of R&D analysis into minutes.

Turn complex genetic analysis into actionable results, transforming months of R&D analysis into minutes. De-Risk Investment: Increase the probability of success for every drug candidate by helping choose better drug targets, resulting in higher-quality assets entering the pipeline.

Pharmaceutical and biotech partners can access Mystra AI's unmatched scale and analytical power through flexible engagement models:

Self-service (SaaS): Enrol teams for direct access to Mystra AI, leveraging the platform's proprietary datasets and analysis tools.

Enrol teams for direct access to Mystra AI, leveraging the platform's proprietary datasets and analysis tools. Partly Managed: Bring proprietary internal data to securely combine it with Genomics' world-leading datasets for bespoke analysis.

Bring proprietary internal data to securely combine it with Genomics' world-leading datasets for bespoke analysis. Fully Managed: Collaborate with Genomics' team of over 60 statistical genetic scientists - one of the largest globally - to supercharge pipelines and accelerate breakthroughs.

For more information and to explore the platform, visit mystra.com. For more information about Genomics, visit genomics.com

About Genomics

Genomics is a science-led transatlantic TechBio combining large-scale genetic and health data with proprietary analytics to accelerate drug discovery and advance predictive, preventative healthcare. Spun out of the University of Oxford in 2014 by the world's top statistical and human geneticists, the company is built on a decade of world-class science and R&D. Our mission is to help people lead longer, healthier lives. Genomics has developed the world's largest harmonised genotype-phenotype data resource and built advanced AI-enabled tools and methods to harmonise and interpret genetic data at scale.

Today, we are collaborating with some of the world's leading healthcare organisations and helping them to predict, prevent, treat, and cure - dramatically reducing the human and financial cost of common diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

The company was featured on the Sunday Times 100Tech as one of Britain's fastest growing private tech companies for the last two consecutive years, 2025 and 2026.

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SOURCE Genomics Limited