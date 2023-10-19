Genomics Market size to grow by USD 18.24 billion from 2022 to 2027, North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The genomics market size is expected to grow by USD 18.24 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 10.53% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by solution (products and services), application (diagnostic, drug discovery, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Genomics Market 2023-2027

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. One of the major contributors to the growth of the market in North America is the US. Factors such as the increase in research funding and the growing developments in precision medicine and personalized therapies are fuelling the growth of the market in the region. Hence, such factors drive the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Company Profile:

10X Genomics Inc., Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Standard BioTools Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Perkin Elmer Inc

10X Genomics Inc: The company offers genomics such as single-cell gene expression and single-cell immune profiling.

Genomics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the products segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment comprises instruments and consumables used in research and testing. Some of these instruments consist of Polymerase chain reaction systems, Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats -Cas systems, next-generation sequencers, and microarray instruments, which are routinely used in performing nucleic acid extraction, isolation, purification, gene cloning/amplification, high-throughput sequencing, and gene expression. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Genomics Market: Driver & Trend:

Reduction in the cost of genetic sequencing drives the market growth. There is a significant reduction in the cost of sequencing due to the completion of the Human Genome Project (HGP) and advancements in genomics. In addition, there is a significant revolution in sequencing procedures due to the advent of technologies such as NGS, DNA microarray, and CRISPR allowing targeted and high-throughput sequencing. As a result, it has led to the increased adoption of gene sequencing in commercial applications, including clinical and research settings, where rapid and cost-effective processing is needed. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for creating and upgrading genome databases

Trend

Advances in sequencing technologies are a primary trend in the genomics market. Advances in genomics technologies, including high throughput sequencing, DNA microarray, and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), have reduced the operational cost significantly by workflow simplification and providing a rapid and efficient process to perform genomics sequencing and analysis over conventional. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the tyrosine kinase inhibitors market.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market Segmentation by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

