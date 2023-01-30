Genomics market size to increase by USD 18,244.34 million: Analysis of major players as well as the key contributor region - Technavio

North America will account for 37% of the global genomics market's growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America will account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in research funding and the growing developments in precision medicine and personalized therapies are driving the growth of the regional market. The Genomics Market by Solution, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.53% and register an incremental growth of USD 18,244.34 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Genomics Market 2023-2027

Company profiles

The genomics market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Abcam plc: The company offers genomics such as multi-omic cytometry single-cell immune profiling solutions.

The company offers genomics such as NGS workflow for translational research. Becton Dickinson and Co: The company offers genomics such as BD Rhapsody single cell analysis system.

The company offers genomics such as BD Rhapsody single cell analysis system. BGI Genomics Co. Ltd: The company offers genomics such as DNA sequencing and RNA sequencing.

The company offers genomics such as DNA sequencing and RNA sequencing. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc: The company offers genomics such as CFX opus real-time PCR system.

The company offers genomics such as CFX opus real-time PCR system. Danaher Corp.

Eppendorf SE

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Hamilton Bonaduz AG

Illumina Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

New England Biolabs Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Promega Corp.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as rising investments in genomics research and development, reduction in the cost of genetic sequencing, and increasing demand for creating and upgrading genome databases. However, the varying regulations in genomics research and testing are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By solution , the market is segmented into products and services . The products segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market.

Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this genomics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the genomics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the genomics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the genomics market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World

, , , and the Rest of World A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of genomics market vendors

Genomics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18244.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, France, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 10X Genomics Inc., Abcam plc, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., Eppendorf SE, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Illumina Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., Promega Corp., QIAGEN NV, Standard BioTools Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Perkin Elmer Inc Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

