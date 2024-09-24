Genomics Market to Reach $70.52 Billion by 2031, Driven by Increasing Incorporation of Genomic Data in Clinical Workflows and Increasing Funding and Investments in Genomics Projects - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Download FREE PDF Brochure Of Genomics Market –

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=1262

The rising prevalence of genetic diseases, the increasing incorporation of genomic data in clinical workflows, increasing funding and investments in genomics projects, growing applications of genomics in the healthcare sector, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditures, and increasing healthcare spending are key factors driving the growth of the genomics market. However, concerns over the security & privacy of genomic data and the lack of standardized approaches in genomics are factors restraining the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of personalized medicines and gene therapies is expected to create opportunities for the players operating in the genomics market. However, the shortage of skilled bioinformatics & genomics personnel and the commercialization & scaling of genomic technologies are major challenges impacting market growth. READ MORE

Increasing Funding and Investments in Genomics Projects Reshaping the Market Landscape

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have been increasingly focused on genomic research since 2003 – the year of completion and publishing of the full sequence of the entire human genome. Furthermore, increasing funding for genomic research, the development of advanced sequencing technologies & bioinformatics tools, and the reducing costs of genomic studies are generating opportunities for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to engage more in the research and development of personalized/precision medicine, targeted therapeutics, and vaccines. These factors have also helped companies as well as academic & research institutes to conduct more studies focused on mapping and identifying variants and studying the mechanisms of various rare and genetic diseases.

Get Insightful Data On Regions, Market Segments, Customer Landscape, And Top Companies (Charts, Tables, Figures And More) - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=1262

The pharmaceutical industry is also investing in genomic data-sharing initiatives to accelerate the research and development of novel personalized therapies. Also, research and academic institutes are partaking in genomic studies and collaborating with key pharmaceutical companies to exchange genomic data and discover new personalized therapies for various rare and genetic diseases. Some of the recent funding and investments supporting genomics studies are as follows:

In December 2022 , the U.K. government announced $217 million (€175 million) in funding for genomics research, including $130 million (€105 million) to boost the diagnosis of rare genetic diseases in newborns.

, the U.K. government announced (€175 million) in funding for genomics research, including (€105 million) to boost the diagnosis of rare genetic diseases in newborns. In September 2022 , the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced $90 million in funding over the next five years to support the Pathogen Genomics Centers of Excellence (PGCoE) network, which is aimed at accelerating innovations and improving technical capacities in molecular epidemiology, pathogen genomes, and bioinformatics for the prevention and control of microbial threats to public health.

, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in funding over the next five years to support the Pathogen Genomics Centers of Excellence (PGCoE) network, which is aimed at accelerating innovations and improving technical capacities in molecular epidemiology, pathogen genomes, and bioinformatics for the prevention and control of microbial threats to public health. In March 2022 , the National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated $89 million in funding for advancing genome editing projects to develop new technologies and novel research approaches in the somatic cell genome editing program.

, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) allocated in funding for advancing genome editing projects to develop new technologies and novel research approaches in the somatic cell genome editing program. According to the UK Parliament article published in December 2022 , the U.K. government provided $27 million (£22 million) in funding to Genomics England for sequencing 15,000 to 25,000 participants from diverse backgrounds by 2025 and tackling health inequalities in genomic medicine.

Automation in Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): A Key Trend in the Genomics Market

The ability to sequence the genes of any organism for clinical and research purposes has proved to be a game changer for public health. Portable handheld sequencing devices are paving the way for the growth of the genomics market, making sequencing cheaper, simpler, and faster without the need for large clinical laboratories. Real-time sequencing has enabled researchers and physicians to quickly access sequencing data and act instantly. Portable nanopore-based sequencers can sequence the entire genome in less than $1,000. Additionally, automating NGS library preparation has helped researchers improve their library quality and achieve consistent yields, enabling the generation of reliable and reproducible NGS data.

NGS automation has also enhanced the efficiency of sequencing in terms of time and cost. The risk of contamination is greatly decreased by reducing human interactions with reagents and samples. According to a study that analyzed the cost breakdown for genome sequencing, lab personnel account for around 15% of the total cost of sequencing in a conventional clinical laboratory. A similar study showed that when an automated system is used for sample preparation, the cost of laboratory personnel decreases to around 4% of the total cost. Thus, automation optimizes & streamlines NGS workflows.

Explore the Key Market Segments Driving Growth (Download Free Sample) - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=1262

Genomics Market Analysis: Key Segmental Findings

By offering: In 2024, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of 68.9% of the genomics market. The segment's large market share can be attributed to the increasing demand for consumables due to the growing number of genomic tests, more recurring purchases of consumables compared to instruments, and the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases. For instance, according to a report published by MJH Life Sciences (U.S.) in 2022, approximately 300,000 babies are born with sickle cell disease per year globally, and nearly 5% of the world's population is affected by the disease.

In 2024, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of of the genomics market. The segment's large market share can be attributed to the increasing demand for consumables due to the growing number of genomic tests, more recurring purchases of consumables compared to instruments, and the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases. For instance, according to a report published by MJH Life Sciences (U.S.) in 2022, approximately 300,000 babies are born with sickle cell disease per year globally, and nearly 5% of the world's population is affected by the disease. By Technology: In 2024, the sequencing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period 2024–2031. The high growth of this segment is driven by the growing adoption of NGS for sequencing, the rising prevalence of cancer & the expanding application of NGS in cancer treatment & research, the declining costs of NGS, and technological advancements in NGS. Additionally, the growing demand for NGS automation, and the development of portable sequencing technologies also support the growth of this segment.

Geographic Analysis:

North America Poised to Dominate the Genomics Market in 2024

Based on geography, the genomics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In terms of value, in 2024, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 53.3% of the genomics market. This market is projected to reach $36.2 billion by 2031. North America's dominant position in the genomics market is attributed to government initiatives toward the development of genomic medicine, the increased use of genomics since the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing research in the field of genomics, and the advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Have specific research needs? Request a customized research report - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=1262

In addition, North America is home to numerous renowned research institutions, universities, and organizations dedicated to genomics research—examples include the Broad Institute, Harvard University, MIT, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the U.S., as well as the University of Toronto, McGill University, and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) in Canada. In North America, genomics is a multidisciplinary field encompassing research, technology development, and applications related to the study of genomes (complete sets of genes within an organism's DNA). In North America, genomics has been a significant and rapidly evolving field with broad applications in various areas of science and medicine.

In 2024, the U.S. is expected to account for the dominant share of 91.6% of the genomics market in North America. The country's large market share is mainly attributed to the availability of advanced technologies & resources for healthcare, research funding, government initiatives to promote precision medicine, high public & private investments in genomics, and the availability of skilled professionals in the country.

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest-growing Regional Market

The genomics market in Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. In 2024, China is expected to account for the largest share of 38.9% of the genomics market in Asia-Pacific. Economic growth in many Asia-Pacific countries has increased government focus on the healthcare sector in terms of investments aimed at improving access to healthcare facilities and building better healthcare infrastructure. Rapid urbanization, the need to manage the growing burden of infectious diseases, efforts to improve access to diagnostic services, and rising awareness regarding health and treatment availability are driving the growth of this market. Moreover, rising middle-class populations and their disposable incomes, increasing health insurance penetration, the growing potential of personalized therapies, and public and private investments are expected to support market growth during the forecast period.

Funding from public & private organizations for the development of innovative genomic medicine has increased China's focus on strengthening its genomics market.

Some of the recent key developments in this market are as follows :

In January 2023 , Qitan Technology Co. Ltd. ( China ) raised $104 million (¥700 million) in a series C round to improve its nanopore sequencing devices and expand its market in China .

, Qitan Technology Co. Ltd. ( ) raised (¥700 million) in a series C round to improve its nanopore sequencing devices and expand its market in . In June 2022 , Chinese sequencing technology company Axbio secured $100 million in Series B funding. The funds supported the development and commercialization of its nanopore-based sequencer and the building of a manufacturing facility.

, Chinese sequencing technology company Axbio secured in Series B funding. The funds supported the development and commercialization of its nanopore-based sequencer and the building of a manufacturing facility. In 2016, the People's Republic of China announced $9 billion in funding for a 15-year project to collect, analyze, and sequence genomic data and become a global leader in precision medicine.

Need Insights on Regional Data? Check Out Our Detailed Analysis (Download Free Sample) -

Genomics Market: Competition Analysis

This report offers a competitive analysis based on an extensive assessment of the leading players' product portfolios, geographic presence, and key growth strategies adopted over the past 3–4 years. Major companies in the genomics market have implemented various strategies to expand their product offerings and global footprints and augment their market shares. The key strategies followed by most companies in the genomics market include product launches, expansions, agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. The key players operating in the genomics market include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc. (U.K.), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (U.S.), Revvity, Inc. (Formerly PerkinElmer, Inc.) (U.S.), and BGI Genomics Co. Ltd (China).

The report includes a competitive dashboard that summarizes the market positions of the 20 profiled market players in four quadrants, namely Industry Leaders, Differentiators, Emerging Companies, and Vanguards. These companies are positioned based on various parameters, including revenue, depth of offerings, brand equity, geographic presence, innovation, and organic & inorganic growth strategies. Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V (U.S.), and Danaher Corporation (U.S.) were positioned in the Industry Leaders quadrant.

Learn About the Top Companies Influencing Market Dynamics (Download Free Sample) –

Genomics Industry Overview: Latest Strategic Developments from Key Industry Players

In January 2024 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) received GMP approval from the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) for its manufacturing facility for RNA-based products in Monza, Italy .

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) received GMP approval from the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) for its manufacturing facility for RNA-based products in Monza, . In January 2024 , Thermo Fisher launched the Axiom PangenomiX Array, a comprehensive and ethnically diverse genomic coverage on a high-throughput microarray that delivers multi-disease and pharmacogenomic research analysis across global populations.

, launched the Axiom PangenomiX Array, a comprehensive and ethnically diverse genomic coverage on a high-throughput microarray that delivers multi-disease and pharmacogenomic research analysis across global populations. In January 2024 , Illumina, Inc. (U.S.) extended its collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (U.S.) for the development of Illumina's novel Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) assay, a Whole-genome Sequencing (WGS) multi-cancer research solution that detects circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA).

, Illumina, Inc. (U.S.) extended its collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (U.S.) for the development of Illumina's novel Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) assay, a Whole-genome Sequencing (WGS) multi-cancer research solution that detects circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). In January 2024 , QIAGEN N.V. ( Netherlands ) announced plans to open its regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia , to further strengthen its footprint in the region. QIAGEN had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health, addressing various public health and infection control initiatives.

, QIAGEN N.V. ( ) announced plans to open its regional headquarters in , to further strengthen its footprint in the region. QIAGEN had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of Health, addressing various public health and infection control initiatives. In December 2023 , Danaher Corporation (U.S.) acquired Abcam plc (U.K.). Abcam operates as a standalone company and brand within Danaher's Life Sciences segment, furthering Danaher's strategy to help map complex diseases and accelerate drug discovery.

, Danaher Corporation (U.S.) acquired Abcam plc (U.K.). Abcam operates as a standalone company and brand within Danaher's Life Sciences segment, furthering Danaher's strategy to help map complex diseases and accelerate drug discovery. In September 2023 , Integrated DNA Technologies, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation (U.S.), launched xGen NGS products designed exclusively for the Ultima Genomics UG 100TM platform.

, Integrated DNA Technologies, a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation (U.S.), launched xGen NGS products designed exclusively for the Ultima Genomics UG 100TM platform. In June 2023 , Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) launched Agilent 6495D LC/TQ and Agilent Revident LC/Q-TOF. The company also launched Agilent MassHunter Explorer Profiling software and the new Agilent ChemVista library manager software.

, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) launched Agilent 6495D LC/TQ and Agilent Revident LC/Q-TOF. The company also launched Agilent MassHunter Explorer Profiling software and the new Agilent ChemVista library manager software. In May 2022 , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) launched the CFX Duet Real-Time PCR System to support researchers in developing singleplex and duplex quantitative PCR (qPCR) assays.

, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) launched the CFX Duet Real-Time PCR System to support researchers in developing singleplex and duplex quantitative PCR (qPCR) assays. In December 2021 , Pacific Biosciences of California , Inc. (U.S.) launched its HiFiViral SARS-CoV-2 Kit, which helps detect the Omicron Variant and provides information important for public health.

IMMEDIATE DELIVERY AVAILABLE | BUY THIS RESEARCH REPORT (Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures and More) - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/61289368

Scope of the Report:

Genomics Market Assessment—by Offering

Consumables

Instruments

Software

Services

Genomics Market Assessment—by Technology

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Sequencing Next-generation Sequencing (NGS ) Other Sequencing Technologies

Nucleic Acid Extraction & Purification

Microarray

Other Technologies

Note: Other sequencing technologies include pyrosequencing, degradome sequencing, Sanger sequencing, Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) sequencing, and methylation sequencing.

Note: (Other technologies include cell counting, transfection, and gene editing.)

Click Here For More Details - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=1262

Genomics Market Assessment—by Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Life Sciences Research Cancer Research Stem Cell Research Other Life Sciences Research

Other Applications

Note: Other life sciences research applications include cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, immunology, neurobiology, cellular & molecular biology, and diabetes research.

Note: Other applications include agriculture, forensics, and environmental applications.

Genomics Market Assessment—by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users

Note: Other end users include food & beverage companies, agricultural companies, and forensics.

Browse In-depth Report Now - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/genomics-market-1262

Genomics Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S . Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Browse More Related Reports -



Animal Genetics Market is projected to hit $9.12 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024. Discover key trends driving this growth - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/animal-genetics-market-5863

Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market is projected to reach $3.23 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2024 to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/spatial-genomics-market-5763

According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research,genetic testing market is projected to reach $ 28.24 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.4% - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/genetic-testing-market-5370

Global Artificial Intelligence in genomics market is slated to register a CAGR of 42.8% during forecast period 2022–2029 to reach $6.22 billion by 2029 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ai-in-genomics-market-5345

Next Generation Sequencing For Industry Outlook is projected to reach $42.7 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/NGS-market-industry-outlook-5957

NGS Automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022–2029 to reach $1.33 billion by 2029 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ngs-automation-market-5271

Saudi Arabia's NGS market, valued at $24.4 Million in 2023, is projected to grow to $50 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/saudi-arabia-ngs-market-6002

Latin America NGS Market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.9% from 2024 to 2031 to reach $765.2 million by 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/latin-america-ngs-market-5780

Asia-Pacific Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2024 to 2030 to reach $6.38 billion by 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/asia-pacific-next-generation-sequencing-market-5722

North America NGS Market to be worth $13.7 billion by 2030, growing at a 16% CAGR from 2024–2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/north-america-ngs-market-5607

Genomics Market Report Summary:

Particulars Details Number of Pages 320 Format PDF Forecast Period 2024-2031 Base Year 2023 CAGR (2024–2031) 11.1 % Estimated Market Size (Value) $70.52 Billion by 2031 Segments Covered By Offering Instruments

Consumables

Software

Services By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Sequencing

NGS



Other Sequencing Technologies

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

Microarray

Other Technologies

(Note 1: Other sequencing technologies include pyrosequencing, degradome sequencing, Sanger sequencing, Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP) sequencing, and methylation sequencing.

Note 2: Other technologies include cell counting, transfection, and gene editing.) By Application Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Life Science Research

Cancer Research



Stem Cell Research



Other Life Science Research

Other Applications

(Note 1: Other life science research applications include cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, immunology, neurobiology, cellular and molecular biology, and diabetes research.

Note 2: Other applications include agriculture, forensics, and environmental applications.) By End User Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostics Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End Users

(Note: Other end users include food & beverage companies, agricultural companies, and forensics.) Countries Covered North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Plc. (U.K.), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (U.S.), Revvity, Inc. (Formerly PerkinElmer, Inc.) (U.S.), and BGI Genomics Co. Ltd (China)

Click here to: Get Free Sample Pages of this Report

Hot Industry Reports: Emerging Trends and Market Forecasts -

Automated Material Handling Systems Market Size, Share, & Report 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automated-material-handling-systems-market-5149

Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Size, Share, & Report 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-cybersecurity-market-5116

Direct to Consumer (DTC) Pet Food Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/direct-to-consumer-pet-food-market-5146

Haematococcus Pluvialis Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/haematococcus-pluvialis-market-5142

South East Asia English Language Learning Market by Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/south-east-asia-english-language-learning-market-5677

Interactive Display Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/interactive-display-market-5125

Semiconductor and Circuit Manufacturing Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/semiconductor-and-circuit-manufacturing-market-5092

Automotive Powertrain Sensors Market Trends & Forecast - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-powertrain-sensors-market-5155

Water Quality Testing Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-quality-testing-market-5501

Clear Aligners Market Size, Share & Trends: 2023 to 2030 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/clear-aligners-market-5331

Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2030 Key Trends - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/testing-inspection-and-certification-market-5151

Power Tools Market: Size, Share, Trends, & Forecast Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/power-tools-market-5810

Medical Laser Market Growth & Share Insights 2024 - 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/medical-lasers-market-5196

Laser Technology Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/laser-technology-market-5189

Dialysis Market Size, Share, Growth, & Trends Report 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dialysis-market-5137

Tertiary Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/tertiary-water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-5185

Parking Management Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/parking-management-market-5094

Dunaliella Salina Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dunaliella-salina-market-5168

Electric Car Market: Power Trends & Forecasts 2024 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-car-market-5187

Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pharmaceutical-contract-development-and-manufacturing-market-5171

Delivery Drones Market: Trends, Size & Forecasts to 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/delivery-drones-market-5193

Electric Vehicle Market Trends & Forecast Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicle-market-5179

IoT Sensors Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/iot-sensors-market-5738

Virtualized Evolved Packet Core Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/virtualized-evolved-packet-core-market-5201

Seaweed Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/seaweed-market-5183

Dental 3D Printing Material Market Size, Share, Growth, & Trends - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dental-3d-printing-material-market-5204

SCADA Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/scada-market-5186

IoT Security Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/iot-security-market-5254

Electric Scooter Market Size, Share, Report, & Trends 2031 - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-scooter-market-5191

Canada Black Soldier Fly Market by Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis - https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/canada-black-soldier-fly-market-5230

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe: +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- mailto:[email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Meticulousblog.org | Top Market Research Reports Blog - https://meticulousblog.org/

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/245/genomics-market

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2514303/Genomics_Market_Size.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg

SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.