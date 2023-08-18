Genomics Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: Players, Technology Briefing, Trends, Industry Analysis, Value Chain, & Companies

The "Genomics - Thematic Intelligence" report

This report is a thematic brief, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats.

Genomics refers to the study of an entire set of DNA within an organism. This includes researching their molecular components, structures and functions of genes, and developing technologies that map and edit sequences of DNA. What started as a global scientific endeavor to map the human genome in the 1990s has unintentionally created an entirely new business market, whereby companies use genomic technologies to provide personal, direct-to-consumer genomic testing services.

This enabled consumers to gain unprecedented insights into their current and forecasted health conditions and even family ancestry, all from a genomic perspective.

  • Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of genomics by understanding the primary ways in which this theme is impacting the healthcare industry
  • Stay up to date on the industry's major players and where they sit in the value chain
  • Identify emerging industry trends to gain a competitive advantage.

  • Executive Summary
  • Players
  • Technology Briefing
  • Trends
  • Industry Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Companies
  • Sector Scorecards
  • Glossary
  • Further Reading
  • Our Thematic Methodology
  • About the Publisher
  • Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Orasure Technologies
  • Illumina
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Qiagen
  • 23andMe
  • MyHeritage
  • Orig3n
  • Ancestry.com
  • Helix OpcCo
  • FamilyTreeDNA
  • Invitae
  • Genelink
  • Pathway Genomics
  • WeGene
  • Mayo Clinic
  • Map My Gene
  • GEDmatch
  • Helix OpCo
  • Mygenomebox
  • LiveWello
  • Genomapp
  • MyGenomeBox
  • WiXHealth

