Genomma Lab (BMV: LAB.B) First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call

Presenters: Mr. Máximo Juda, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Antonio Zamora, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Enrique Gonzalez, Investor Relations



Date: Thursday, April 26, 2018



Time: 11:00 a.m. ET /10:00 a.m. CST (Mexico City Time)



Dial-in: +1 877-407-8031 (U.S.)

+1 201-689-8031 (International)



Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/27975



Replay: +1 877-481-4010 (U.S.)

+1 919-882-2331 (International)

Replay ID: 27975

Available until May 3, 2018







NOTE: Genomma Lab will report 1Q 2018 results on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 after the Mexican market close.

About Genomma

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical and personal care products companies in Mexico. Genomma Lab develops, sells and markets a broad range of premium branded products, many of which are leaders in the categories in which they compete in terms of sales and market share. The Company has a sound business model through a unique combination of a new product development process, consumer oriented marketing, a broad retail distribution network and a low‐cost, highly flexible supply chain operating model.

Genomma Lab's shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "LAB.B" (Bloomberg: labb.mx). For additional corporate information please visit the Company's web site at: www.genommalab.com/inversionistas

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B de C.V. press releases and all other written materials may from time to time contain statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution you that a number of important factors can cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include economic and political conditions and government policies in Mexico or elsewhere, including changes in inflation rates, exchange rates, regulatory developments, customer demand and competition.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genomma-lab-bmv-labb-first-quarter-2018-results-conference-call-300629781.html

SOURCE Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V