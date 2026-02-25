Genomma Lab Internacional Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: LAB B) ("Genomma" or "the Company"), today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025. All figures included herein are stated in nominal Mexican pesos and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), unless otherwise noted.

Comments from Genomma's CEO, Marco Sparvieri

"2025 was a challenging year, with like-for-like sales declining -4.3% due to a weak summer beverage season in Mexico, a softer overall consumption environment in the country, and execution gaps. Q4 like-for-like sales decreased -12.9% due to the Company's decision to significantly reduced Mexico Q4 sell-in to normalize elevated retailer inventories following two weak OTC and beverage seasons. Importantly, Q4 Mexico sell-out declined a moderate -2.2%, confirming that underlying consumer demand remains resilient. Despite topline pressure, Genomma Lab delivered a resilient year-end 23.4% EBITDA margin and maintained a healthy 107-day cash-conversion cycle, underscoring the strength of our business fundamentals, disciplined execution and cost containment across the organization. We responded decisively by unlocking MXN 1.1 billion in productivity savings to reinvest in our growth initiatives: product innovation, distribution expansion, enhanced in-store execution and stronger communication. While early 2026 will reflect higher OPEX and softer sales, we expect growth initiatives to gain traction in the second half of the year, supporting a recovery in operational leverage. 2025's downturn was cyclical, not structural, and our fundamentals remain solid. As we rebuild momentum for our next phase of sustained growth, Genomma Lab is well-positioned to emerge stronger from this cycle."

Q4 2025 and Full Year Financial Summary

The following table provides a summary of the Company's Income Statement, in millions of Mexican pesos.



Q4 2025 % sales Q4 2024 % sales var % 2025 % sales 2024 % sales var %





















Like-for-like Sales(1)







-12.9 %







-4.3 % Net Sales 4,017.0 100 % 4,665.6 100 % -13.9 % 17,541.2 100 % 18,606.9 100 % -5.7 % Gross Profit 2,449.2 61.0 % 2,941.7 63.1 % -16.7 % 11,022.1 62.8 % 11,931.0 64.1 % -7.6 % Operating Income 800.6 19.9 % 953.1 20.4 % -16.0 % 3,759.6 21.4 % 3,922.5 21.1 % -4.2 % Adjusted EBITDA(2) 886.6 22.1 % 1,121.7 24.0 % -21.0 % 4,100.9 23.4 % 4,330.3 23.3 % -5.3 % EBITDA(3) 886.6 22.1 % 1,061.7 22.8 % -16.5 % 4,100.9 23.4 % 4,270.3 23.0 % -4.0 %





















Net Income from

Continuous Operations 319.6 8.0 % 367.3 7.9 % -13.0 % 1,607.4 9.2 % 2,091.1 11.2 % -23.1 %





















EPS from Continuous Operations 0.32

0.37

-13.0 % 1.61

2.09

-23.1 %













(1) Like-for-like ("LFL") Sales are Net Sales expressed in constant currency and excludes the hyperinflationary subsidiary



(2) Excludes effects from discontinued operations in 2024.



(3) EBITDA defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization

Net Sales: Decreased by -5.7% in 2025 primarily reflecting a weak summer beverage season in Mexico, a softer consumption environment in the country and hyperinflationary effects. Net sales decreased -13.9% in Q4 2025 primarily due to FX headwinds and an intentional -22.1% reduction in Mexico sell-in to normalize elevated retailer inventories following two weak OTC and beverage seasons. Mexico sell-out declined a moderate -2.2% during the quarter, confirming that underlying consumer demand remains resilient.

EBITDA: Reached a 23.4% margin in 2025; a +43 basis-point increase driven by successful company-wide productivity initiatives, reflecting strong operational resilience despite deleveraging pressures. EBITDA reached a 22.1% margin in Q4 2025 as lower SG&A partially offset the operational deleverage following the significant reduction in Mexico sell-in during the quarter.

Net Income from Continuous Operations: Decreased by -23.1% in full year 2025 despite lower net interest expense due to higher non-cash foreign exchange losses primarily related to a -42% depreciation of the Argentine peso. Net income from continuous operations declined -13.0% in Q4 2025 despite lower net interest expense and lower non-cash exchange losses due to higher taxes.

