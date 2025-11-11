GenomOncology Partners with Glioblastoma Foundation to Accelerate Precision Glioblastoma Brain Cancer Treatment

CLEVELAND and DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology today announced a strategic partnership with the Glioblastoma Foundation to transform genomic testing for the nation's most aggressive brain cancer, glioblastoma. The collaboration integrates GenomOncology's advanced Pathology Workbench (PWB) platform into the Foundation's newly opened genomic testing laboratory, dramatically accelerating patients' access to genetic testing.

Addressing Critical Patient Needs

Glioblastoma affects thousands annually with a devastating median survival of just 15 months. With genomic variants present in almost all cases and copy number aberrations in over 50% of cases, comprehensive genomic analysis is essential for prognosis and diagnosis that could extend and improve patient lives.

Rapid Implementation Delivers Immediate Impact

The partnership showcases GenomOncology's PWB software, which integrates complex genomic data from multiple testing modalities into streamlined clinical reports. Remarkably, the Glioblastoma Foundation was operational and generating reports within two weeks of contract execution—demonstrating the platform's efficiency in critical care situations.

Patient samples undergo comprehensive genomic panel testing (DNA), RNA fusion panel analysis, and whole genome sequencing methylation testing for MGMT. The project goal is for GenomOncology's platform to aggregate these datasets into tiered reports that provide automated variant interpretation and personalized therapy matching, delivering immediate value to clinicians treating glioblastoma patients.

"This partnership opens a door to precision oncology for brain cancer patients who desperately need new therapeutic approaches," said Brad Wertz, CEO at GenomOncology. "The goal is to provide fully integrated clinical genomic reports that aggregate information across complex panels that will accelerate comprehensive treatment recommendations through the Foundation's groundbreaking research laboratory."

The platform's MGMT methylation data processing capability offers particular clinical significance, as MGMT promoter methylation predicts temozolomide resistance in glioblastoma patients. It is an integral test needed for healthcare providers to select appropriate, customized treatment options for patients. The Glioblastoma Foundation's laboratory is among a small, select group of facilities nationwide offering this specialized NGS testing capability.

"GenomOncology delivered on an ambitious timeline—having their platform fully operational with our team trained in just two weeks," said Dr. Gita Kwatra, CEO of the Glioblastoma Foundation. "Their solution will enable us to efficiently process complex genomic data and present comprehensive reports to oncologists, directly supporting our mission to transform glioblastoma care through personalized treatment options and clinical trial matching."

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology transforms complex clinical and molecular data into actionable intelligence for precision cancer care. The company's AI-enabled solutions deliver embedded decision support for NGS analysis and clinical trial optimization that seamlessly integrates into clinical workflows to better enable accurate decision-making for patient treatment. Visit www.genomoncology.com .

About the Glioblastoma Foundation

The Glioblastoma Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to transforming care for glioblastoma patients. Through genomic testing, translational research, drug development, and patient advocacy, the Glioblastoma Foundation works to improve outcomes and accelerate the path to a cure. To learn more please visit www.glioblastomafoundation.org.

