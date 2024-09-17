GenoPalate and ThrivePass to Pioneer Personalized Nutritional Wellness in Employee Benefits

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenoPalate , the leading US nutrigenomic platform, is excited to announce an agreement with ThrivePass , a leader in personalized employee benefits. This collaboration aims to revolutionize how individuals engage with their health and wellness journeys by providing access to personalized nutritional insights based on an individual's DNA.

GenoPalate's advanced nutrigenomic technology will be integrated into the ThrivePass Marketplace, offering employees unique insights into their nutritional needs based on their genetics. This initiative supports individuals and enhances corporate wellness programs by promoting better nutrition choices and personalized wellness experiences.

"By combining forces with ThrivePass, we are pioneering a new category in wellness solutions," said Asif Naseem, CEO of GenoPalate. "This avenue allows us to reach more individuals eager to understand and act on their genetic dietary needs, enhancing their journey toward optimal health."

ThrivePass users can now use their Thrive Account funds directly on GenoPalate's Essential Nutrition Report, dietitian-crafted recipe bundles, and personalized vitamin offerings designed to enhance individual wellness plans. These resources are crafted to provide actionable insights and practical solutions, empowering employees to make informed decisions based on their genetic makeup.

"We are excited to announce a partnership with GenoPalate, a company that is focused on providing personalized nutrition solutions based on DNA. Our innovative Lifestyle Spending Account provides our clients the ability to customize programs for their employees, and we can continue to deliver on our commitment to personalization through strategic marketplace partnerships such as this," said Ryan Tacke, CEO of ThrivePass.

This strategic collaboration is poised to set a new standard in personalized nutrition, leveraging cutting-edge science and technology to foster better well-being and a more informed workforce.

About GenoPalate:

Built on years of analyzing clinical trials and nutrigenetic studies, our algorithm generates 23 personalized nutrition recommendations and up to 140 optimal food suggestions based on our member's DNA. With a custom formula multivitamin and protein fiber powder, optimal food recommendations, and dietitian coaching, GenoPalate eliminates the guesswork and helps our members achieve sustained daily wellness.

GenoPalate continues to innovate in personalized nutrition by introducing GenoBlend , a customized plant-based protein and fiber powder designed to cater to individual genetic profiles. GenoBlend leverages the latest in nutrigenomic science to provide a product that supports overall wellness and fits seamlessly into daily diets, making personalized nutrition more accessible than ever.

About ThrivePass:

ThrivePass is one of the industry's fastest-growing benefit technology companies, innovating the employee journey from on-boarding to off-boarding. The company offers traditional TPA services (HSA, FSA, HRA, Commuter, and COBRA administration) alongside its own cutting-edge benefits software (lifestyle spending accounts, tuition reimbursement and repayment programs, and benefits administration). Founded in 2014, the company brings top-quality service and products to all its client groups, both local and abroad.

