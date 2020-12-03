Genotox Laboratories Announces MyTruthTest At Home Covid-19 Test Kits

"We are striving to give people fast, accurate, and convenient testing that they can trust and know their truth through this pandemic" said Matthew McCarty, MD, Founder and CEO of Genotox Labs. "We have the testing experience, and the highly efficient purpose-built workflows delivering accelerated turnaround time to ensure you know the truth as soon as possible, from the comfort and safety of your own home"

MyTruthTest At Home Covid-19 Test Kits enable people to have the "gold standard" RT-PCR test from the comfort and security of their own home. A kit is shipped to the residence, a saliva sample is provided, and the sample is shipped via overnight delivery service to the laboratory in a pre-paid shipping container. Sample collection kits can be ordered as a single kit or in multiple kits to keep groups of family members and friends safe around the holidays.

Additionally, MyTruthTest partners with large organizations and employers to provide a COVID testing program designed around accuracy, speed, and affordability. "We are pleased to be able to bring to market a testing option that helps meet the increasing demand and is a more convenient and accessible alternative to most other testing" said McCarty.

Genotox Laboratories is a world class CLIA-certified laboratory that has processed over one million clinical test results in its 8 years in business. "Our team has extensive expertise using molecular analysis techniques to process and provide results in high volume, every day to our medical providers and their patients," said Shawn Lunney, Chief Operating Officer, Genotox Laboratories.

Genotox Laboratories was founded in 2012 by Matthew McCarty, MD, when he became aware of the growing need for enhanced medication monitoring and personalized medicine. Genotox Laboratories is devoted to providing healthcare professionals and patients with accurate, dependable, and actionable clinical laboratory results.

Visit www.MyTruthTest.com to order At Home COVID-19 Test Kits.

Media Contact: Shawn Lunney, Genotox Laboratories, [email protected] Tel 512.600.6601 (Main) ext 219

