Genotyping Market to Reach $61.6 Billion by 2033 Globally, at 13.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increase in prevalence of genetic disorders, shift towards personalized medicine, and surge in demand for forensic DNA analysis are the major factors which drive the global genotyping market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Genotyping Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents and Kits and Software and Services), Technology (PCR, Capillary Electrophoresis, Microarrays, Sequencing, Mass Spectrometry, and Others), Application (Pharmacogenomics, Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine, Agricultural Biotechnology, Animal Genetics and Others), and End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Diagnostics and Research Laboratories, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the genotyping market was valued at $16.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $61.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The surge in prevalence of genetic disorders worldwide, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders, shift towards personalized medicine, and increase in demand for forensic DNA analysis are the major factors that drive the growth of the genotyping market. However, the high cost of genotyping technologies restricts market growth. Moreover, advancements in genomic research offers remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global genotyping market.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $16.8 billion Market Size in 2033 $61.6 billion CAGR 13.8 % No. of Pages in Report 231 Segments Covered Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders

Shift towards personalized medicine

Increasing demand for forensic DNA analysis Opportunity Advancements in genomic research Restraint High cost of genotyping technologies

In research and population genomics, scientists use genotyping to study genetic associations with disease susceptibility, behavioral traits, and evolutionary patterns. These insights help drive preventive public health strategies and research efforts aimed at understanding disease mechanisms.

Genotyping also extends beyond human health. In agriculture and animal breeding, genotyping identifies desirable traits in crops and livestock. Plant breeders use genotyping to select for disease resistance, higher yield, and tolerance to environmental stress. Similarly, livestock genotyping supports traits such as growth rate, fertility, and product quality. These applications enhance productivity, sustainability, and food security.

Segment Highlights

The reagents and kits segment dominated the market share in 2023

By product, the reagents and kits segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to increase in adoption of genotyping technologies across research, diagnostics, agriculture, and forensic science. In addition, advancements in genotyping platforms and techniques require specialized reagents and kits tailored to specific applications. This enhances the growth of the genotyping market.

The diagnostics and personalized medicine segment dominated the market share in 2023

By application, the diagnostics and personalized medicine segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to increase in demand for genetic testing and tailored treatment approaches and the shift towards personalized medicine. In addition, the rise in prevalence of genetic disorders and the surge in emphasis on preventive healthcare contribute to the growth of the segment. The diagnostics and personalized medicine segment is expected to experience growth with ongoing technological advancements and expanding applications in healthcare.

The diagnostics and research laboratories segment dominated the market share in 2023

By end user, the diagnostics and research laboratories segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to increase in demand for genotyping assays in clinical diagnostics, disease screening, and personalized medicine. Research laboratories continue to drive innovation in genomics research, drug discovery, and agricultural biotechnology, contributing to the expansion of the genotyping market. In addition, advancements in genotyping technologies and bioinformatics tools enhance the capabilities of diagnostics and research laboratories to analyze genetic data accurately and efficiently thereby propelling the segment growth.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033

North America is poised to maintain its leadership status in the genotyping market during the forecast period owing to robust investments in research and development, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a strong regulatory framework supporting genetic technologies. The presence of major market players and academic institutions further fosters the growth of the market in North America.

Key Players

Illumina Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc

Eurofins Genomics LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

PacBio

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

Why Is Demand Increasing in The Genotyping Market?

There is an increase in the demand for genotyping. This is due to rise in importance of precision medicine, surge in genetic research, and increase in awareness of inherited diseases. Shift toward personalized or precision medicine also fosters the growth of the market. Healthcare providers are using genetic information to tailor treatments based on the genetic profile of an individual. Genotyping enables clinicians to identify specific gene variations that influence disease risk or drug response. This improves treatment effectiveness and reduces adverse drug reactions.

Surge in prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders is boosting the growth of the market. Genotyping is used to assess disease susceptibility and guide preventive interventions. This trend aligns with the global move toward proactive healthcare strategies.

Technological advancements in genotyping also fosters the rise in demand. Next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and microarray technologies have made genotyping faster, accurate, and affordable. These improvements reduce testing costs and increase accessibility for both clinical and research applications. Government funding for genomics research and large-scale population sequencing projects further boosts the market demand. Many countries are investing in national genomics initiatives to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and scientific research capabilities.

Recent Development

In July 2023, QIAGEN announced the launch of the QIAseq Normalizer Kits that give researchers a fast, convenient and cost-effective method to pool different DNA libraries for best-quality results from next-generation sequencing (NGS) runs.

In June 2022, Roche announced the launch of a human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling solution in countries accepting the CE mark. This new solution enables a patient to privately collect her sample for HPV screening while at a healthcare facility, following instructions provided by a healthcare worker. The clinically-validated vaginal sample is analyzed with the Roche cobas HPV test on a Roche molecular instrument.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global genotyping market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion, product launch, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

