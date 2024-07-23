Genova Diagnostics Launches At-home Fatty15 Test

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genova Diagnostics, a pioneer in gut health and nutritional laboratory testing, proudly announces the launch of the Fatty15 Test, in collaboration with Seraphina Therapeutics. This unique offering assesses pentadecanoic acid (C15:0), a newly established essential fatty acid.

Genova's Fatty15 Test is completed entirely at home. Everything you need is shipped to your address, and prepaid return shipment is simple from any authorized FedEx location. The convenient at-home testing kit includes easy-to-follow instructions, ensuring a seamless process from start to finish.

Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, the foremost expert on C15:0, has demonstrated its critical role in combating Cellular Fragility Syndrome, a condition characterized by weakened cell membranes and susceptibility to diseases like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. "Health starts at the cellular level," emphasizes Dr. Venn-Watson. "By strengthening cell membranes and mitigating lipid peroxidation, C15:0 supports mitochondrial function, regulates metabolic pathways, and enhances overall healthspan."

"Genova Diagnostics is excited to be collaborating with Seraphina Therapeutics on this unique project," says Jeff Ledford, CEO of Genova Diagnostics. "Dr. Venn-Watson's research has brought tremendous excitement and attention to the importance of individual fatty acids in the spectrum of human health."

The at-home Fatty15 Test, available through Genova Connect, assesses C15:0 levels using a simple fingerstick blood sample. It provides data on cellular health, informing decisions about dietary and supplementation needs. This collaboration highlights Genova's commitment to making cutting-edge health diagnostics more accessible and promoting proactive health management.

In addition to the consumer-focused Fatty15 Test, Genova has long offered the Essential and Metabolic Fatty Acids (EMFA) profile to healthcare providers, offering a comprehensive evaluation of a wide range of fatty acids, including C15:0.

"Genova is dedicated to advancing health through innovative partnerships and scientific research," says Ledford. "The Fatty15 Test exemplifies our commitment to expanding the availability of essential testing and promoting optimal health."

Genova is broadening its support from functional and integrative healthcare providers to a wider range of medical professionals and consumers. "We are extending the benefits of our cutting-edge diagnostics beyond niche communities," Ledford says. This strategic move aims to enhance health and well-being of the larger population.

About Genova Diagnostics

Genova Diagnostics is a leading provider of clinical laboratory testing, offering comprehensive panels that help practitioners and individuals create treatment plans for optimal health outcomes. For more information, visit gdx.net or connect.gdx.net.

About Seraphina Therapeutics

Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to advancing global health through the discovery of essential fatty acids and micronutrient therapeutics. Seraphina develops innovative supplements, food fortifiers, and nutritional interventions to enhance cellular function and promote longevity. For more information, visit DiscoverC15.com and fatty15.com.

