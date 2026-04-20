Genova Diagnostics Names Keith Meadors Chief Commercial Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

ASHEVILLE, N.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genova Diagnostics, a pioneer in advanced diagnostic testing, has appointed Keith Meadors, MBA, MT(ASCP) as Chief Commercial Officer. Meadors joins the company at a pivotal time as Genova continues to build on its momentum, expand its commercial capabilities, and strengthens its position in the diagnostic testing market.

Keith Meadors joins Genova Diagnostics as Chief Commercial Officer.

A seasoned healthcare executive with more than 30 years of experience across clinical diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices, Meadors brings a strong track record of driving disciplined growth, leading commercial excellence, and building high-performing organizations in complex healthcare markets.

Most recently, Meadors served as Vice President and General Manager at Labcorp, where he held full P&L accountability and overall leadership for the South Atlantic region. In that role, he led growth-focused strategies to deepen key customer partnerships, expand market share through innovative diagnostic offerings, and drive operational and organizational transformation to strengthen revenue performance, productivity, and customer experience.

Prior to Labcorp, Meadors held senior leadership roles at Precipio, Fresenius Kabi, Hospira, a Pfizer company, and Becton Dickinson. Throughout his career, he has consistently delivered results by aligning commercial strategy with evolving healthcare needs and fostering accountability across teams.

At Genova Diagnostics, Meadors will lead the company's commercial organization, with responsibility for advancing growth strategy, strengthening customer relationships, and supporting the continued expansion of Genova's market presence and diagnostic portfolio.

"Keith brings an exceptional combination of commercial leadership, operational discipline, and deep healthcare experience," said Jeffrey Ledford, Chief Executive Officer of Genova Diagnostics. "As Genova continues to grow and evolve, we are excited to welcome a proven leader who understands how to build strong teams, create meaningful customer partnerships, and drive long-term value for the organization."

Meadors' appointment follows Genova's acquisition of Cell Science Systems in January 2026, a strategic move that further strengthened the company's position in the diagnostic testing market and expanded its opportunities for innovation and growth. Supported by ownership group Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, Genova continues to invest in the leadership, capabilities, and strategic focus needed for its next chapter.

"Genova Diagnostics has built a strong reputation for scientific rigor, innovation, and service," said Meadors. "I'm honored to join the company at such an important time and look forward to working with the team to build on that foundation, expand our commercial impact, and help more customers access the value Genova brings to the market."

Meadors holds a Master of Business Administration from Texas Christian University, is a Kellogg Scholar in Sales & Marketing through Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Zoology from North Carolina State University. He is also a certified medical technologist with the American Society for Clinical Pathology.

For more information, visit gdx.net.

About Genova Diagnostics

Genova Diagnostics, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, is a pioneer in advanced diagnostic testing, providing innovative laboratory solutions that help healthcare providers and patients better understand the interconnected systems that shape health and longevity. With recognized strengths in gut health and nutritional testing, Genova also offers advanced testing across hormonal health, immunology, and genomics to deliver a more complete view of patient wellness. In addition to its Asheville headquarters, Genova has locations in London, England, and Deerfield Beach, Florida.

SOURCE Genova Diagnostics, Inc.