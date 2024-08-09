Genova Diagnostics Partners with Neurocode to Launch Innovative Alzheimer's Assessment

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genova Diagnostics, a global leader in clinical laboratory services, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Alzheimer's Assessment, a non-invasive blood test utilizing the p-Tau217 biomarker for early detection of Alzheimer's disease. This initiative is enabled by a strategic partnership with Neurocode, a leading innovator in neurological diagnostics and research.

The new Alzheimer's Assessment is a significant advancement in the early detection of Alzheimer's disease. By leveraging the p-Tau217 biomarker, this simple blood test provides highly accurate results that can identify Alzheimer's disease years before clinical symptoms appear, allowing for early intervention and management of the disease. The test offers a less invasive alternative to traditional cerebrospinal fluid and imaging tests, making it an accessible and convenient tool in the fight against Alzheimer's.

Genova Diagnostics has long been at the forefront of diagnostic innovation, providing healthcare practitioners and individuals with the tools they need to make informed decisions about their health. The collaboration with Neurocode exemplifies Genova's commitment to advancing medical research and expanding its portfolio of diagnostic solutions.

"Our partnership with Neurocode has enabled us to bring this state-of-the-art Alzheimer's Assessment to the market," said Jeff Ledford, CEO of Genova Diagnostics. "By combining our expertise in laboratory services with Neurocode's cutting-edge neurological research, we can offer a test that significantly impacts the early diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer's disease. This is a significant step forward in our mission to provide innovative, science-based diagnostic services that improve patient outcomes."

"Neurocode is honored to work with Genova in the clinical launch of Alzpath pTau217 assay for accurately detecting amyloid pathology of Alzheimer's type," said Hans Frykman, Chief Science Officer of Neurocode. "Neurocode has performed the most extensive clinical validation in the industry, making our test very trustworthy even for people with very minor memory issues."

"Offering the pTau217 biomarker through partnership with Genova Diagnostics gives drastic accessibility to a larger segment of people that can now monitor amyloid activity in their brains with a simple blood draw," said Roopa Reddy, CEO at Neurocode. "Neurocode is very excited to realize this potential."

The Alzheimer's Assessment is available now to healthcare providers. Results include personalized assessments and clinical context for patient care. For more information about the Alzheimer's Assessment and other diagnostic services offered by Genova Diagnostics, visit www.gdx.net.

About Genova Diagnostics: Genova Diagnostics is a global leader in comprehensive diagnostic testing, offering innovative assessments that provide insights into gut health, nutrition, metabolic function, hormonal health, and more for personalized healthcare. With a commitment to advancing medical research and improving patient outcomes, Genova Diagnostics serves healthcare practitioners and individuals around the world. To learn more, visit www.gdx.net.

