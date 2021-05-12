Genova Premium Tuna And Celebrity Chef Geoffrey Zakarian Team Up For Mediterranean-Inspired Meal Kits

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No passport? No problem! With the right ingredients, it's easy to bring Mediterranean flair to your dinner table without jet setting around the world. In celebration of Mediterranean Diet Month this May, Genova Premium Tuna and celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian are teaming up to create a complimentary meal kit that will easily transport home cooks to the shores of Spain, the coasts of Italy and the beaches of Greece – right from their very own kitchens.

Available nationwide while supplies last, the premium meal kit gives fans the opportunity to take their tastebuds on a tour of the Mediterranean with Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's Genova Premium Tuna Pasta Salad with Arugula Pesto and Dates. The simple, yet flavorful dish features traditional Mediterranean ingredients including dates, olives, sun dried tomatoes, and superior, hand-selected Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil. With its rich and savory flavor stemming from the brand's Mediterranean heritage, Genova Premium Tuna is ideal for recipes inspired by the flavors and ingredients of the region. Fans can visit GenovaSeafood.com/MealKit to claim their free kit that will be delivered right to their doorstep, along with all pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow instructions.

"I know many of us have missed being able to travel internationally and experience the sights, sounds, and, most importantly, the tastes of the world, which is why I was excited to partner with Genova Premium Tuna to help home cooks 'travel through food' with our custom Mediterranean-inspired meal kit," said Geoffrey Zakarian, chef and restaurateur. "Whether you're whipping up a weeknight dinner, like the Tuna Pasta Salad with Arugula Pesto and Dates from the meal kit, or entertaining guests, incorporating high-quality ingredients, like Genova Premium Tuna, into your meals is such an easy way to elevate your favorite dishes."

Named the Best Diet Overall in 20211, The Mediterranean Diet – which takes inspiration from eating habits in the countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea – has many health benefits, including improved weight loss and reduced risk for certain diseases. And while this eating pattern calls for a high intake of fresh fruits and vegetables, another main component is incorporating more seafood into your diet – canned tuna being a perfect option. Genova Premium Yellowfin and Albacore Tuna offer a break from the ordinary, with no additives or preservatives. Made with the best cuts of fish, hand-filleted and drizzled with just the right amount of olive oil, Genova Premium Tuna is naturally high in protein, a great source of Omega-3s, and has uniquely rich and savory flavor that offers a taste of the Mediterranean in every bite.

For more information about Genova Premium Tuna and additional recipe inspiration, including Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's Tuna Aioli Dip with Balsamic Drizzle – a light and refreshing appetizer that's perfect for warmer weather get-togethers – visit GenovaSeafood.com, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Genova Premium Seafood

The exquisite taste of Genova premium tuna is central to countless inspired dishes thanks to its distinct flavor and perfect texture. Discover Genova's rich and savory Yellowfin or Albacore varieties in pure olive oil or water for a mouthwatering taste of Mediterranean flavor that opens up a world of possibilities in your kitchen. For information on Genova, including recipes, serving suggestions and retail locations go to www.genovaseafood.com, and you can find Genova on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

1 U.S. News & World Report, https://health.usnews.com/best-diet/best-diets-overall

SOURCE Genova Premium Seafood

Related Links

http://www.genovaseafood.com

