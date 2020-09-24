Genova Premium Tuna And King Oscar Partner With Chef Marcus Samuelsson And The James Beard Foundation To Celebrate Cooking With Premium Seafood At Home

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans experiment in the kitchen more than ever before, Genova Premium Tuna and King Oscar are celebrating all of the reasons, occasions and ways to enjoy high quality seafood at home by partnering with award-winning chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Marcus Samuelsson, as well as the James Beard Foundation, to bring you "Savoring Seafood, Mediterranean Style," an intimate "Beard House Goes Virtual" event featuring an interactive cooking demonstration on October 6, 2020.

Chef Samuelsson will teach guests how to make two recipes that showcase how incorporating Genova Yellowfin Tuna and King Oscar Mackerel Royal Fillets is an easy way to elevate some of their favorite dishes, whether they're whipping up a simple weeknight dinner or entertaining guests:

Genova Yellowfin Tuna Stuffed Piquillo Peppers with Herbed Fennel Salad: One of Spain's most legendary tapas gets an upgrade as sweet piquillo peppers are stuffed with succulent tuna fillets and paired with an herbed fennel salad to create a perfect bite.

One of most legendary tapas gets an upgrade as sweet piquillo peppers are stuffed with succulent tuna fillets and paired with an herbed fennel salad to create a perfect bite. Bucatini with Swiss Chard, Preserved Lemon, Chili and King Oscar Mackerel Royal Fillets: This quick and easy Mediterranean pasta is a bright, vibrant and delicious Primi Piatti that transports you to the Mediterranean.

Open to both James Beard Foundation members and the general public, attendees will cook along during the hour long, hands on workshop as Chef Samuelsson answers questions and shares some of his favorite techniques for preparing seafood. "Growing up, I learned the value of high-quality seafood while spending my summers catching fish such as Mackerel with my dad and uncles on the west coast of Sweden," said Chef Samuelsson. "Today, seafood is one of my favorite ingredients to cook with in my restaurants and kitchen at home, and I know first-hand just how great premium options like Genova and King Oscar are to help you take some of your favorite dishes to the next level."

Drawing inspiration from the Mediterranean, known for its delicious seafood and light but satisfying dishes, Chef Samuelsson's recipes will make participants feel as if they're dining al fresco in one of the region's beautiful seaside cities without ever needing to leave their homes. Learn more and register to attend – as well as for the opportunity to receive complimentary Genova and King Oscar products alongside the recipe details in advance of the event – at www.jamesbeard.org/events/virtual-savoring-seafood-mediterranean-style.

Both Genova and King Oscar offer the benefits of a European heritage – from Genova's mouthwatering Mediterranean flavor to King Oscar's renowned history of Norwegian tradition. The superior tuna experience that Genova is known for comes from its hand-selected Yellowfin and Albacore fillets packed in olive oil, which allow you to taste tuna the Mediterranean way in every bite. At King Oscar, the company's exceptional tinned seafood offerings – including premium Mackerel fillets with a mild taste and tender texture – hail from some of the best fishing grounds in the world, the ice-cold waters of the Northeast Atlantic Ocean.

About Genova

The exquisite taste of Genova premium tuna is central to countless inspired dishes thanks to its distinct flavor and perfect texture. Discover Genova's rich and savory Yellowfin or Albacore varieties in pure olive oil or water for a mouthwatering taste of Mediterranean flavor that opens up a world of possibilities in your kitchen. For information on Genova, including recipes, serving suggestions and retail locations go to www.genovaseafood.com, and you can find Genova on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About King Oscar

In 1902, King Oscar II of Norway and Sweden granted the Christian Bjelland Company special royal permission to use his name and portrait on the brand of Norwegian sardines. Since then, King Oscar has gone to great lengths to bring you the best the ocean has to offer thanks to a rich heritage and accumulated expertise that few can match. King Oscar's line of premium specialty seafood comes from some of the best fishing grounds in the world and the company never compromises in its search to find the best in taste, texture, consistency and nutrition. For more information, please visit www.kingoscar.com, and find King Oscar on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation promotes Good Food For Good™. For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has asserted the power of food to drive behavior, culture, and policy change. The organization is committed to giving chefs a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the James Beard Foundation launched the Open for Good campaign to ensure that independent restaurants not only survive, but that the industry is able to rebuild stronger than before. For more information, subscribe to the digital newsletter Beard Bites and follow @beardfoundation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

SOURCE Genova Premium Tuna; King Oscar

