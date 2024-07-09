Genpact and ALDI SÜD Enter Multi-Year Partnership to Reimagine ALDI's Business Services, Leveraging Data, Technology, and AI Solutions

Agreement aims to drive greater agility and cost leadership

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, announced a new multi-year engagement with ALDI SÜD to accelerate and support the continued transformation of its retail operations in the U.S. and Australia.

Genpact's data, tech, and AI capabilities, coupled with its business and industry knowledge, will help ALDI accelerate agility and cost leadership and aid in continued transformation in these markets.

By embracing digital transformation, retail organizations can more easily adapt to changing market dynamics and consumer preferences. This agility allows companies to quickly respond to emerging trends, competitor actions, and customer feedback, ensuring continued relevance and competitiveness in the market.

Genpact will leverage its data, tech, and AI solutions to streamline operations and help ALDI achieve significant efficiency improvements. Specifically, ALDI will harness Genpact's AI-first approach and digital expertise to help maximize the effectiveness and return on investment from existing deployed technology platforms like S/4HANA, Ariba, Blackline, and ServiceNow.

"By investing in digital technologies and exploring innovative business models, a retailer can differentiate itself from competitors and establish leadership in the industry," said Anil Nanduru, Global Business Leader, High Tech and Manufacturing and Consumer and Healthcare, Genpact. "At Genpact, our AI-first approach for ALDI's business services aims to achieve a front-to-middle-to-back transformation to create exceptional customer experiences and drive competitive growth."

Visit here to learn more about Genpact's work in the retail industry.

