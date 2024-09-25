Genpact and Donegal Insurance Group® to Elevate Commercial Lines Underwriting Efficiency with Guidewire Solutions

Genpact implemented a targeted solution expected to boost straight-through processing rates significantly

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, has announced a strategic partnership with Donegal Insurance Group (NASDAQ: DGICA) that will further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its commercial lines underwriting operations. This partnership builds on Guidewire Software, a platform designed for P&C (property and casualty) insurers to streamline processes, reduce costs, and elevate both user and customer experiences.

"Insurers are facing significant challenges such as rising customer expectations, increased competition, and complex data management," said Suhas Sethi, Global Business Leader for Insurance, Genpact. "By optimizing underwriting processes, we can enhance efficiency and accuracy while improving the customer experience. Genpact's platform advisory team aims to help Donegal maximize its Guidewire platform to achieve these goals."

Genpact's partnership with Donegal is on track to yield impressive results, including a significant increase in underwriting availability and a leap in straight-through processing rates. Together, Genpact and Donegal are committed to driving operational efficiency by reducing manual processes, optimizing workflows, and improving the overall integration and utilization of Guidewire's suite of applications.

Like other carriers, Donegal faced challenges with inefficient, manual workflows that limited capacity and hindered their Guidewire software's potential. By partnering with Genpact, Donegal is modernizing its operations with technology solutions designed to streamline underwriting and reduce error rates.

"Genpact's deep understanding of insurance workflows and its expertise with the Guidewire platform has been instrumental in helping Donegal transform our commercial lines underwriting processes," said Ryan Bradley, Vice President of Commercial Underwriting Operations, Donegal Insurance Group. "This partnership has greatly improved our ability to process more policies, cut down on administrative inefficiencies, and ultimately provide a better experience for both our employees and our customers."

This collaboration between Genpact and Donegal showcases how advanced technologies, combined with deep industry expertise, can create transformative results in a traditionally manual and complex process like underwriting. Guidewire's platform enables insurers to modernize and adapt to market changes swiftly, ensuring a seamless experience for both insurers and their customers.

