Genpact and Heubach partner to transform operations and accelerate post-deal business growth

MUNICH and NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced its partnership with Heubach Group, a leading global supplier of comprehensive color solutions, to rapidly build, digitize and manage the finance, accounting, and supply chain processes of its newly combined company, following the successful acquisition of Clariant's global pigments business. Genpact has set up Heubach Group Business Services (GBS) centers with fully optimized and agile operating models to provide superior customer experiences and fuel sustainable business growth.

Genpact's deep expertise in Mergers and Acquisitions integration allows Heubach to quickly establish delivery services for external and internal customers as well as suppliers while reducing risk and increasing agility in the face of evolving market changes. Using digital capabilities, Heubach will be able to take advantage of its underlying data and benefit from more visibility, control, and orchestration of its finance, sales and commercial, and supply chain processes.

"The merger of Heubach and Clariant Pigments has created an industry leader that stands for the highest standards in production, quality, and service," said Oliver Neubrand, Chief Financial Officer, Heubach. "Genpact's experience has enabled us to operate the newly acquired company quickly, with as little disruption as possible, allowing us to steer our own strategy and execute our technology enablement plans to become a more efficient, effective, and data-driven business."

To provide global coverage for the new business, Genpact has created four GBS delivery centers in Dalian, China; Cluj, Romania; Monterrey, Mexico; and Kolkata, India. The flexible and scalable platform supports the integration of additional markets and provides further scope as the business evolves.

"In Mergers and Acquisitions, it is important to consolidate businesses with agility. Moreover, it is a unique opportunity to transform your business," said Anil Nanduru, Global Business Leader, High Tech and Manufacturing, Genpact. "Our years of experience in M&A enables us to predict where obstacles arise and ensure speed to control and value. We look forward to leveraging our agile approach and expertise in GBS, coupled with using data and artificial intelligence to drive outstanding customer service and profitable growth for Heubach."

About Heubach Group

With a tradition of delivering excellence that stretches back over 200 years, the Heubach name is synonymous with innovation, attention to customer needs and reliability in creating colors. Today's Heubach is a global industry leader in the field of organic, inorganic and anti-corrosive pigments, pigment preparations, dyes and specialty materials. With a global manufacturing footprint including 19 facilities around the globe, Heubach is committed to a reliable supply of high-quality materials to meet customers demanding production environments. Sustainability is a part of the Heubach DNA. With our extensive product portfolio, advanced technologies, global manufacturing sites, and secure supply chains, we deliver industry-leading, best-in-class products to brighten the lives of customers, wherever they are.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

