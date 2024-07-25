Genpact and Reworld™ Announce Synergistic Partnership to Drive Sustainability and Efficiency

Reworld™ to harness Genpact's data, technology, and domain expertise to optimize finance, procurement, and IT, enhancing business services

Genpact joins Reworld™ ReCredit program, supporting net-zero goals with sustainable carbon offsets

NEW YORK and MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, and Reworld,™ a leading sustainable waste solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership. This partnership exemplifies how sustainability and optimization can go hand in hand, leveraging each other's strengths to achieve shared goals.

Reworld™ will use Genpact's data, technology, and domain expertise to streamline its finance, accounting, sourcing, procurement, and IT functions, significantly enhancing efficiency and business transformation. This collaboration will help Reworld™ modernize legacy systems, reduce operational costs, and improve customer experiences, aligning with their vision of sustainable waste solutions and operational excellence.

"Genpact is dedicated to unlocking the transformative potential of data-driven insights and AI across industries," said Diwakar Singhal, Global Business Leader for Manufacturing, Genpact. "Our combined expertise and innovative solutions with Reworld™ will drive the company's transformation, enabling it to achieve new levels of operational excellence."

As part of the partnership, Genpact has joined the Reworld™ ReCredit program, which supports net-zero goals through sustainable carbon offsets. This program empowers Reworld™ partners to manage their carbon footprint and solidifies Genpact's commitment to accelerating both its own decarbonization goals and those of its clients. Genpact offers sustainability services, including ESG assessment, carbon counting, supplier management, and supply chain due diligence, to support companies in making impactful decisions through data and insights.

"Our collaboration with Genpact is key to modernizing our processes, reducing costs, and improving customer experience," said Gagan Sood, Chief Strategy & Growth Officer, Reworld. ™ "This partnership has only been enhanced with their inclusion in our ReCredit partner program. By enrolling in ReCredit they are solidifying their commitment to reimagining waste as a resource to help keep waste out of landfills and accelerate decarbonization goals."

ReCredit is one of many solutions that Reworld™ customers leverage on their sustainability journeys. To qualify for this program, Reworld™ partners must demonstrate dedicated sustainability goals with tangible results.

To learn more about ReCredit and explore Reworld™ focused solutions, including ReDirect360™ (Zero Waste-to-Landfill), ReKiln™ (Alternative Fuel Engineering), ReDrop™ (Wastewater Treatment), and ReMove (Transportation and Logistics), visit reworldwaste.com.

Visit here for more information about Genpact's solutions and services for the Manufacturing sector.

About Reworld™

Reworld™ is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld™ is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sue Martenson

Genpact Media Relations

978-905-9582

[email protected]

Nicolle Robles

Reworld™

862-345-5245

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact Ltd.