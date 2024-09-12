Genpact and STADA Renew Multi-Year Partnership to Enhance Finance Operations

Leveraging Genpact's data, technology and AI expertise to future-proof STADA's finance organization and drive competitive advantages

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, and STADA (SAZ.DE), a leading manufacturer of consumer healthcare, generic and specialty pharma medicines, today announced the renewal of a multi-year partnership. The new chapter of innovation is aimed at further derisking, scaling, and simplifying STADA's finance operations to drive competitive advantages.

"This renewal exemplifies our leadership in finance and accounting services," said Sanjiv Tandon, Global Business Unit Leader, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Genpact. "By combining this expertise with our digital leadership and industry knowledge, we will enhance STADA's decision-making with actionable finance data, automate key F&A processes, and support regulatory compliance – ultimately enabling the company to continuously scale and excel in its industry."

Since 2019, Genpact's partnership with STADA has centered on leveraging automation and process-harmonization to enhance critical operations. Implementing technologies such as Genpact's Cora APFlow has improved the accuracy of critical processes such as accounts payable and receivable, streamlined data transparency, and empowered STADA's teams to focus on strategic initiatives that drive business outcomes.

"STADA's rapid growth and complex operations require a scalable and efficient platform. Our partnership with Genpact has enabled us to create automated processes that handle end-to-end tasks like procure-to-pay and order-to-cash efficiently and cost-effectively," said Boris Döbler, Group Chief Financial Officer, STADA. "This allows our internal teams to focus on high-value activities. By leveraging data, analytics, and process automation, we're not only reducing costs but also improving accuracy, quality, and customer satisfaction."

Genpact has been instrumental in optimizing STADA's finance and procurement processes, from supplier invoicing to financial reporting, leveraging advanced technology and deep finance and accounting expertise. Based on this strong foundation, the companies also are partnering to implement and leverage tools and technologies like S4HANA and generative AI.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

