Genpact Announces Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

Strategic business development leader Jinsook Han joins Genpact to spearhead strategy and M&A

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced that Jinsook Han has joined the Company as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, effective immediately. She will be responsible for the company's strategy and investments, including ventures and acquisitions. Jinsook will report to President and CEO, Balkrishan "BK" Kalra.

Jinsook Han, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, Genpact

"Jinsook has that rare profile that combines a deep understanding of how data, analytics and AI will transform industries, with strong M&A experience that drives shareholder value and a keen ability to bring teams together towards a common goal," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "I am delighted to welcome Jinsook to Genpact where she will guide our leadership team as we continue to drive superior value for our clients, harnessing the combined power of Genpact's industry knowledge, data, and artificial intelligence."

Jinsook was most recently a Cloud, Engineering, Data & AI partner at PwC. She was instrumental in shaping and advising large transformations for clients. Prior to PwC, she was the Chief Strategy Officer of the Applied Intelligence Business at Accenture. In this role, she refreshed growth strategies, incubated new businesses, managed R&D funding, expanded strategic partnerships and increased acquisitions. Jinsook also held executive strategy and technology roles at AIG and McKinsey & Company.

Jinsook holds a Bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management. She is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School and CHRO program at The Wharton School of Business. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

"I am excited to join Genpact as the Company's Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer," said Jinsook Han. "Together, we will focus on identifying and executing on high-impact opportunities, elevating our capabilities, and expanding our partnership ecosystem. I look forward to bringing my expertise to help advance Genpact's growth and to truly drive transformation not only within the Company but across the offerings and solutions we provide to our clients."

