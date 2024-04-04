Genpact Appoints Piyush Mehta as India Country Manager

Piyush Mehta, Genpact's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) expands his role to Country Manager, India, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, growth, and talent in the region

GURUGRAM, India, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, announced the expanded role of its CHRO, Piyush Mehta, to Country Manager, India, effective immediately.

This move reflects Genpact's unwavering commitment to India and its pivot to an AI-first company. In 2023, Genpact opened and scaled three new operating centres in Tier 3 cities in India, including Madurai, Jodhpur, and Warangal – expanding its talent base and footprint, and contributing to the region's economic development.

"India remains a strategic talent market for Genpact, and we believe people are the greatest assets for us and our clients," said BK Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "Piyush has a successful track record of building and growing our talent ecosystem over the last 25 years. His experience will be invaluable as we strengthen Genpact's foundation in India."

As Genpact's CHRO, Mehta has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's Human Resources strategy. In his expanded role, he will leverage his expertise to drive Genpact's AI-first strategy in India, driving value for key India stakeholders while continuing to lead the company's HR function globally.

"India's talent has always been a prime differentiator for economic growth in the country," said Piyush Mehta, CHRO, and Country Manager, India, Genpact. "I am excited to take on this expanded role as we continue to grow our business, empower India's talented workforce, and contribute to the country's economic landscape."

