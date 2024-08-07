Genpact Appoints Sanjeev Vohra as First Chief Technology & Innovation Officer

Seasoned technologist joins Genpact to accelerate AI and advanced technology roadmaps

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced that Sanjeev Vohra has been named as the Company's first Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, effective immediately. Vohra will report to President and CEO, Balkrishan "BK" Kalra.

Sanjeev Vohra joins Genpact as the Company’s first Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, bringing 30+ years of technology leadership

Vohra, a seasoned leader and respected innovator, brings more than 30 years of technology, consulting and industry expertise to Genpact. His appointment will help accelerate delivery of AI and advanced technologies solutions, enabling higher client value and opportunities for business growth. He will also drive Genpact's technology strategy, innovation framework, strategic partnerships and future-proof talent roadmap and skill rotation, enhancing the overall technology expertise within Genpact.

"Sanjeev brings tremendous AI and advanced technologies expertise to Genpact and an inclusive, people-first leadership style to our team," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "Our teams are critical to our success, and we've made significant progress in scaling our broader technology skills as part of our overall investment in Data, Tech and AI. Sanjeev's visionary thinking will be invaluable as we embed AI and advanced technologies in every client conversation and deepen our internal technology expertise throughout Genpact."

Most recently, Vohra served as the global lead of Accenture Applied Intelligence where he spearheaded the aggressive growth of Accenture's Data and AI business and advised C-suite executives across industries to unlock value through the strategic application of data, advanced analytics and AI. During his tenure at Accenture, he held a variety of leadership roles focused on large-scale digital transformation to create new growth opportunities and served as member of Accenture's Global Management Committee.

"I am excited to lead Genpact's AI and advanced technology initiatives at such a pivotal moment," said Sanjeev Vohra, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Genpact. "There is a tremendous opportunity to leverage the capabilities of advanced technologies for positive change and unlock value for clients and shareholders. Genpact's deep domain expertise, intense focus on process and commitment to scale broader technology will allow us to accelerate the pace at which we deliver digital transformation for our clients. I look forward to working with our talented, global teams to create unparalleled value by harnessing the power of advanced technologies and depth of process knowledge."

