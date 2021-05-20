Genpact, EdCast, and Positive Planet US Partner to Provide Free Online Learning to Under-resourced Entrepreneurs

NEW YORK and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help under-resourced entrepreneurs develop critical skills for success in today's challenging and competitive economic environment, three leading organizations are coming together to expand the depth of content available in a free online learning platform designed to enable business success and, in turn, help spur community-based economic revival.

Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation; Ed C ast , a leader in online corporate learning and upskilling; and Positive Planet US , a non-profit organization that promotes inclusive and sustainable economic growth and employment, have joined forces to lend their respective expertise to support entrepreneurs and help them amplify their impact on the communities that they serve.

The partnership adds essential learning resources for startup owners to Genpact's Adapt and Rise e-learning platform, developed and built with EdCast. In an effort to democratize access to critical business skills, Genpact opened the program to the public in 2020, sharing a subset of its learning content from its own highly successful internal continuous learning platform, Genome, which is inspired by work with MIT's Center for Collective Intelligence.

Genpact launched Adapt and Rise during the pandemic to give all professionals a free platform to upskill, reskill, and thrive in an increasingly digital economy and help companies become more resilient with adaptive, agile workforces. The challenges of the last year have further underscored how businesses increasingly need professionals with a combination of hard and soft skills to be successful in today's business environment. For this reason, a professional learning path may include building digital skills, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, paired with training in agile methodologies, change management, and storytelling.

The site builds on Genpact's expertise and the collective intelligence of its more than 90,000 employees honed from delivering real-world change for hundreds of companies. More than 10 million learning hours were logged at Genpact in the last year.

Positive Planet has a highly successful track record of helping millions around the world, helping create sustainable development solutions for disadvantaged populations, in particular women and youth. Launched 23 years ago with the mission to make the world more positive economically, socially, and environmentally, it has helped more than 11 million people leave poverty behind. Its work strives for a more equal society, helping underserved communities – independent of their race, gender, background – create their own jobs and prosperity through entrepreneurship.

Positive Planet brings new content to the platform created for the unique needs of entrepreneurs, including curricula in such areas as sales strategy and business development, growth and operations, and marketing, legal, accounting, and finance for small businesses. Adapting business models in a difficult economy makes continuous learning and reskilling vital, and these learning paths offer the specific skills needed to build and grow a startup. The success of these businesses brings benefits to local communities as entrepreneurship can provide new career journeys as well as economic revival.

"One of the major obstacles facing under-resourced entrepreneurs is access: access to information, the right training, mentors, and networks," said Stacy Simpson, global leader of corporate responsibility and diversity, equity, and inclusion at Genpact. "As we work toward fulfilling our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we're partnering with like-minded organizations like Positive Planet that can make our Adapt and Rise platform richer and more valuable to forward-thinking individuals. By providing access to the skills they need to build professional resilience, they can help their businesses and communities prosper."

Learning journeys from Genpact available on Adapt and Rise cover in-demand skills, including artificial intelligence, change management, customer experience, design thinking, storytelling, digital business strategy, and people leadership. Combining those courses with Positive Planet's range of learning curriculum for business planning for small business gives entrepreneurs access to a breadth of expertise that is critical to success, but is too often difficult to find in one place.

"To create positive change, learning must be inclusive and immersive, and we strongly believe our partnership with Genpact and Edcast furthers this goal," said Ingrid Gonzalez, president and chairwoman of the board of directors at Positive Planet US. "With Adapt and Rise, we help people focus on the individual skills they need, advancing their knowledge with the resources of companies committed to continuous learning, curiosity, and personal development."

Powered by EdCast's award-winning learning and talent experience platform, Adapt and Rise offers on-demand learning at a crucial time.

"Traditional education systems have not kept pace with rapidly-shifting workforce needs, with only a small percentage of public education investments go to adult and worker skilling," said Karl Mehta, chief executive officer and founder of EdCast."Our enhanced collaboration with Genpact and Positive Planet is a strong step in future-training more people and empowering them to take control of their learning and professional development as well as amplifying their potential to enable business success."

Adapt and Rise is available free of charge to anyone with a computer or handheld mobile device and access to the internet. The platform is supported in both web and app forms. To use the Adapt and Rise app, download EdCast from either the App Store, Google Play, or the Chrome Web Store and enter "adaptandrise."

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 90,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here . Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , and Facebook .

About EdCast

EdCast offers a unified platform designed to operate end-to-end employee experience journeys spanning learning, skilling and career mobility. Its award-winning platform is used internationally by organizations ranging from large Global 2000 companies to small businesses and governments. With EdCast's platforms, our customers are able to attract, develop and retain a high-performance and future-ready workforce. EdCast's offerings include its Talent Experience Platform, Spark for SMBs, EdCast Marketplace and MyGuide Digital Adoption Platform. EdCast is a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer award recipient. For additional information, visit w ww.edcast.com or follow us on Twitter @EdCast .

About Positive Planet US

Positive Planet is a nonprofit organization founded by Jacques Attali in 1998, which has since then helped eleven million people escape poverty around the world. The foundation has expanded to the United States, with a mission to give the under-resourced the means to become entrepreneurs and create a positive economy. Positive Planet US partners with local nongovernmental organizations, public and private training centers, universities, incubators, and public authorities to provide accelerator programs, vocational training, and seed funding for under-resourced entrepreneurs looking to support underserved communities. Positive Planet US mission is to make the world more positive: economically, socially, environmentally, and democratically. To support the Positive Planet US missions and help us finance our programs, visit our website. Follow us on social media to stay updated on new initiatives and find out how you can take a hand in helping deserving but long-neglected communities in the United States.

