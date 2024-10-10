Genpact Hosts AI Day to Accelerate Industry Learning and Innovation

Partners and clients across industries gather at exclusive event

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, hosted its AI Day today, bringing together numerous clients and partners in New York City to learn about the latest advances in generative AI, machine learning, data, and analytics.

Genpact President and CEO Balkrishan “BK” Kalra welcomes clients, partners, and analysts to its AI Day event on October 10, 2024, at One World Trade Center in New York City to learn about the latest advances in generative AI, machine learning, data, and analytics.

"When it comes to AI, conversations often focus on the future. At Genpact, we are putting AI to work right now," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "Today, we demonstrated how the combined power of domain knowledge, data, and artificial intelligence can transform business processes, driving superior value for our clients."

The event theme, "The AI of Now", focused on turning innovation into direct business outcomes. The agenda covered four key areas:

The strategic value of AI in finance AI-led value creation in client operations The predictive supply chain Fostering an AI-first mindset at Genpact

"Industry expertise, advanced technologies, and operational excellence are fundamental to building and driving successful AI-led operations," said Tom Janowicz, Executive Vice President, Finance and Technology, Chief Financial Officer, Penske. "Throughout our 25-year partnership, Genpact has been as committed to our success and to servicing our customers as we have. They have always been way ahead of their time, and today's experience at AI Day was no different. Genpact is the type of organization that is not only easy to work with, but one that is driving cutting-edge innovation."

"We've built our reputation on advising clients on operational excellence and faster growth through technology," said John Boccuzzi Jr, President, ISG Research. "Genpact's AI Day provided a view into in-production AI use cases, and with it, fresh insights into integrating advanced technologies and in-depth industry experience to support clients on their growth journeys."

"Most companies are just talking about technology tools and experimentation – Genpact has put words into action and taken this a step further today with its showcase of real-world case studies of AI in use with clients on stage," said Manu Aggarwal, Partner, Everest Group. "It was eye-opening to gain insights into the company's practitioner point of view, solutions for AI adoption at scale, and its focus on domain expertise combined with technology to scale AI."

