Genpact Introduces Agentic Deductions Solution to Recover Lost Revenue for Consumer Goods Companies

New solution helps eliminate revenue leakage by accelerating deduction management with agentic AI

NEW YORK, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company recognized for its deep industry knowledge, process intelligence, and last-mile expertise, today announced the launch of the Genpact Deductions Recovery solution to automate deduction management and improve cash flow. Part of Genpact's growing agentic solutions portfolio, the new AI-powered accounts receivable solution is designed to help consumer goods companies recover millions in lost revenue by automating the identification, validation, and resolution of disputed deductions.

Solving the consumer goods sector's leakage problem with intelligent automation

In the world of retail and consumer goods, organizations often miss up to 20% of preventable deductions, or avoidable financial penalties from promotions, logistics, and compliance. At the same time, more than 30% of invalid claims are left unresolved. Legacy systems and fragmented manual workflows that rely on disconnected spreadsheets, emails, and portals cannot keep pace with customer complexities, leading to significant revenue leakage.

"Disconnected trade data and manual reconciliation are slowing businesses down," said Anil Nanduru, Global Business Leader, Consumer and Healthcare, and High-Tech Software, Genpact. "Our new Genpact Deductions Recovery solution turns that complexity into confidence. We aren't just automating a task, we are deploying specialized agents that understand industry nuances and can think, act, and resolve disputes autonomously, helping companies protect their bottom lines by ensuring every deduction claim is legitimate and compliant."

Intelligence at the last mile

Built on Microsoft Azure for enterprise-grade scalability, the Genpact Deductions Recovery solution uses a network of specialized AI agents that orchestrate the end-to-end deduction lifecycle. Key technical capabilities include:

Agentic data aggregation: Automatically pulls deduction data from disparate customer portals, carrier systems, and internal ERPs.

Automatically pulls deduction data from disparate customer portals, carrier systems, and internal ERPs. Intelligent matching: Uses advanced digitized checks to match debit memos with Proof of Delivery (POD) and internal records.

Uses advanced digitized checks to match debit memos with Proof of Delivery (POD) and internal records. Autonomous resolution: Agents categorize deductions and execute follow-up activities, such as bill-backs for unreturned products, with minimal human intervention.

By moving from arduous manual intervention to agentic orchestration with human oversight, Genpact estimates that enterprise clients can achieve:

Boosted speed: Up to 20% faster cycle time, improved decision-making, and reduced backlog through automated indexing and classification.

Up to 20% faster cycle time, improved decision-making, and reduced backlog through automated indexing and classification. Maximized recovery: Up to 15% additional annual recoveries via identification of invalid deductions that were previously unaccounted for due to manual oversight.

Up to 15% additional annual recoveries via identification of invalid deductions that were previously unaccounted for due to manual oversight. Revenue and operating margin improvement : Approximately 1.5% reduction in financial leakage by fixing upstream bottlenecks and reducing downstream exceptions.

: Approximately 1.5% reduction in financial leakage by fixing upstream bottlenecks and reducing downstream exceptions. Enhanced compliance : Fewer recurring deductions and improved compliance via data insights and root cause analysis.

: Fewer recurring deductions and improved compliance via data insights and root cause analysis. Talent optimization: Team members freed to focus on strategic growth rather than manual data entry.

"Visibility and control are essential given the nature of deductions in a complex business environment like ours," said Dylan Jetha, Global Trade to Cash (GBS), Kraft Heinz. "Genpact has been a long-time partner with a strong focus on continuously improving accounts receivable outcomes. It's encouraging to see how they are shaping their approach to deductions recovery, particularly through the use of pre-trained agents to support the end-to-end disputed deductions process. We're excited to see how this capability develops and how it could help drive faster resolution, stronger prevention, and healthier cash flow over time."

Powered by Microsoft Foundry including Azure AI Document Intelligence in Foundry Tools, Azure AI Search, and Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models, Genpact Deductions Recovery orchestrates the extraction, matching, and resolution of disputed deduction at enterprise scale.

"With a strong track record of delivering impact in the consumer goods sector, Genpact is well-suited to benefit the industry with its pre-trained, outcome-oriented Genpact Deductions Recovery solution," said Keith Mercier, Vice President of Worldwide Retail & Consumer Goods, Microsoft. "By integrating Genpact's deep domain expertise with Microsoft Azure's scale and intelligence, Genpact delivers an agentic solution that transforms deductions from a cost center into a value driver."

Learn more about Genpact Deductions Recovery.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Geraldine Lim

Genpact Media Relations

+1-951-318-3494

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SOURCE Genpact