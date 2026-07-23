Genpact Launches Banking Analyst Suite, Agentic AI for Regulated Banking Operations

Genpact Transaction Monitoring Analyst, the first module, now generally available for AML alert investigations

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced Genpact Banking Analyst Suite, an enterprise solution that applies agentic AI to regulated banking operations. Its first module, Genpact Transaction Monitoring Analyst, is now generally available to help banks complete routine anti-money laundering (AML) alert investigations faster and more consistently, and with human oversight and full auditability.

Built on Genpact's experience running financial crime operations for many of the world's leading institutions, including reviews of millions of alerts annually, the solution uses AI agents modeled after how AML investigations are conducted at scale. Genpact Transaction Monitoring Analyst coordinates AI agents to assess customer behavior, analyze transactions, validate profiles, review prior alerts, and recommend next steps. Analysts make the final decisions; the system does not take regulated action without human approval.

Financial institutions face rising alert volumes, increasingly sophisticated financial crime, and intensifying regulatory scrutiny. Compliance teams need to clear high volumes of low-risk alerts quickly and consistently, without weakening the governance and defensibility regulators require. Unlike tools that only score alerts, Genpact Transaction Monitoring Analyst completes the first-level investigation workflow and delivers a decision-ready recommendation with documented rationale and a detailed audit trail for analyst review.

"What sets Genpact Transaction Monitoring Analyst apart is the operating expertise behind the AI," said Satish Acharya, Service Line Leader, Financial Crime & Risk Management, Genpact. "We have run financial crime programs for some of the world's largest financial institutions, and we have built that knowledge into how these AI agents investigate. This solution helps analysts shift time from repetitive alert work to the higher-risk cases where human judgment matters most."

Expected outcomes for AML investigations

For in-scope AML alert investigations, the solution is expected to deliver:

Faster reviews: up to 80% lower handling time for in-scope investigations

up to 80% lower handling time for in-scope investigations Lower cost: up to 40% lower total cost of ownership

up to 40% lower total cost of ownership Stronger investigations: more consistent, defensible reviews, with a documented rationale and audit trail for every recommendation

Expanding the suite

Genpact plans to extend Banking Analyst Suite across additional regulated banking workflows, including customer due diligence, screening, fraud, customer service, and other risk areas. The suite will be designed to support the governance, data isolation, information security, and system integration requirements of regulated environments.

For institutions using Genpact's riskCanvas® financial crime platform, Banking Analyst Suite will run natively alongside riskCanvas®.

AMP Limited, an Australia- and New Zealand-based financial services company, is among the first to deploy Genpact Transaction Monitoring Analyst.

"At AMP, protecting customers and strengthening operational resilience are critical priorities," said Sean O'Malley, Group Executive, AMP Bank. "By combining Genpact's Banking Analyst Suite with riskCanvas®, we are equipping our teams with tools that help streamline investigations, improve consistency, and accelerate case resolution. As financial crime risks continue to evolve, agentic AI offers significant potential to reduce manual effort, enhance analyst productivity, and enable greater focus on complex cases that require human expertise."

To learn more about Genpact Banking Analyst Suite and Genpact Transaction Monitoring Analyst, visit genpact.com.

Projected outcomes are indicative and vary by client environment, operating model, data quality, and implementation scope.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client-centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

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SOURCE Genpact