Genpact Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Advanced Technology Solutions net revenue growth, up 24% year-over-year, drives Q2 performance

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), the Agentic Operations company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"Q2 was another strong quarter for Genpact, demonstrating our flywheel is accelerating, and our pivot to Agentic Operations is taking hold faster. Given the tremendous momentum we are seeing, we now expect Advanced Technology Solutions revenue to grow at least 25% for the full year," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "We are leading the shift to Agentic Operations, our strategy is working, and we continue to change Genpact in ways that matter for our clients, our people, and our long-term growth."

"This quarter reflects both strong client demand and disciplined execution, with revenue growth of 7.1%, another quarter of year-over-year margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth. Record bookings, increasing backlog, and continued pipeline growth underscore the strength we are seeing across the business," said Michael Weiner, Chief Financial Officer, Genpact. "We are raising our adjusted diluted EPS1 growth guidance to at least 12% for 2026. As we continue to shift toward higher-value Advanced Technology Solutions, we are focused on creating a stronger, more durable, and structurally richer business."

Key Financial Highlights – Second Quarter 2026

Net revenues were $1.343 billion, up 7.1% year-over-year, and 6.9% on a constant currency basis. 2



Advanced Technology Solutions net revenues were $363 million, up 24.1% year-over-year, representing 27% of total net revenues. Core Business Services net revenues were $980 million, up 1.9% year-over-year, representing 73% of total net revenues.



Gross profit was $490 million, up 8.9% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 36.5%.

Net income was $146 million, up 9.8% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 10.8%.

Income from operations was $193 million, up 7.5% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 14.4%.

Adjusted income from operations was $234 million, up 7.5% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 17.4%.3

Diluted earnings per share was $0.86, up 14.7% year-over-year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $1.00, up 13.6% year-over-year.

Cash generated from operations was $72 million, compared to $177 million generated from operations in the second quarter of 2025.

Genpact repurchased approximately 1.6 million common shares during the quarter for total consideration of approximately $50 million at an average price per share of $32.04.

Outlook

Genpact's outlook for the third quarter of 2026 is as follows:

Net revenues in the range of $1.369 billion to $1.382 billion, representing year-over-year growth of approximately 6.0% to 7.0% as reported, or 6.2% to 7.2% on a constant currency basis.2

In Advanced Technology Solutions, we expect revenue to grow at least 25% year-over-year. In Core Business Services, we expect revenue to be flat to slightly down year-over-year.



Gross margin of approximately 36.6%.

Adjusted income from operations margin4 of approximately 17.8%.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share5 in the range of $1.04 to $1.05.

Genpact's outlook for the full year 2026 is as follows:

Net revenue growth of at least 7% year-over-year on an as reported basis, or 6.8% on a constant currency basis.2

In Advanced Technology Solutions, we expect revenue to grow at least 25% year-over-year.



In Core Business Services, we expect growth to continue year-over-year.



Gross margin of approximately 36.5%, up approximately 50 basis points year-over-year.

Adjusted income from operations margin4 of approximately 17.7%, up approximately 25 basis points year-over-year.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share5 growth of at least 12% year-over-year.

Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Call

Genpact's management will host a conference call on August 6, 2026 at 5:00PM ET to discuss the company's performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Participants are encouraged to register here to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN for seamless access. It is recommended to join 10 minutes before the call starts, although registration and dial-in will be available at any time. A live webcast, as well as supplemental investor materials, will be available on the Genpact Investor Relations website. An archived replay and transcript will be available on the website shortly after the call.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is the Agentic Operations company, where applied AI meets context-rich process intelligence. We run and transform mission-critical operations for global enterprises. Genpact's Agentic Operations are grounded in decades of operating core business processes at scale across finance, supply chain, banking, insurance, and more. Our flywheel of advanced technology, trusted data foundations, and deep ecosystem partnerships moves enterprises rapidly from experimentation to scale. AI agents bring speed and precision, human experts bring judgment, and together they deliver outcomes clients can measure. Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements concerning our future growth prospects, including our outlook for the third quarter of 2026 and full year 2026, financial results and other forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include but are not limited to macroeconomic uncertainty, U.S. and global trade and tariff policies and general economic conditions, any deterioration in the global economic environment and its impact on our clients, our ability to develop and successfully execute our business strategies, our ability to develop and successfully implement technological innovations, including AI technologies such as agentic AI, generative AI and large language models, and our ability to invest in new technologies and adapt to industry developments and client needs at sufficient speed and scale, our ability to effectively price our services and maintain pricing and employee utilization rates, general inflationary pressures and our ability to share increased costs with our clients, wage increases in locations in which we have operations, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, our ability to protect our and our clients' data from security incidents or cyberattacks, political, economic or business conditions in countries in which we operate, the economic and other impacts of geopolitical conflicts and any related sanctions and other measures that have been or may be implemented or imposed in response thereto, as well as any potential expansion or escalation of existing conflicts or economic disruption beyond their current scope, a slowdown in the geographic regions or sectors in which we or our clients operate, the risks and uncertainties arising from our past and future acquisitions or divestitures, our ability to convert bookings to revenues, our ability to manage growth, factors which may impact our cost advantage, changes in tax rates and tax legislation, tax audits, investigations and tax proceedings, changes in the interpretation or enforcement of tax laws and other laws and regulations, our ability to effectively execute our tax planning strategies, highly competitive markets and any inability to compete effectively, claims and lawsuits, including by clients, employees or other third parties, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, foreign currency fluctuations, as well as other risks detailed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Genpact's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Genpact may from time to time make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. Although Genpact believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current analysis of future events and should not be relied upon as representing management's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact. Our results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 are also not necessarily indicative of our operating results for any future periods.

Contacts

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)





As of June 30, 2026

As of December 31, 2025 Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 517,387

$ 853,836 Short-term investments

—

350,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $21,220 and

$22,097 as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

1,402,815

1,240,550 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

250,552

211,981 Total current assets

$ 2,170,754

$ 2,656,367









Property, plant and equipment, net

184,437

190,448 Operating lease right-of-use assets

197,788

181,708 Deferred tax assets

255,068

258,789 Intangible assets, net

73,273

67,040 Goodwill

1,768,862

1,781,116 Contract cost assets

189,393

197,419 Other assets, net of allowance for credit losses of $13,438 and $10,659 as of

June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

573,521

510,380 Total assets

$ 5,413,096

$ 5,843,267









Liabilities and equity







Current liabilities







Current portion of long-term debt

26,201

376,027 Accounts payable

16,093

27,533 Income taxes payable

51,789

43,074 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

930,964

1,103,625 Operating lease liabilities

62,717

52,221 Total current liabilities

$ 1,087,764

$ 1,602,480









Long-term debt, less current portion

1,154,056

1,166,274 Operating lease liabilities

154,415

150,667 Deferred tax liabilities

10,645

21,081 Other liabilities

401,419

353,364 Total liabilities

$ 2,808,299

$ 3,293,866









Shareholders' equity







Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 authorized, none issued

—

— Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized, 168,028,805 and

170,341,479 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

1,673

1,696 Additional paid-in capital

2,050,128

2,018,985 Retained earnings

1,500,595

1,390,164 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(947,599)

(861,444) Total equity

$ 2,604,797

$ 2,549,401









Total liabilities and equity

$ 5,413,096

$ 5,843,267

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net revenues

$ 1,343,438

$ 1,254,418

$ 2,639,510

$ 2,469,344 Cost of revenue

853,100

804,350

1,677,504

1,590,282 Gross profit

$ 490,338

$ 450,068

$ 962,006

$ 879,062 Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative expenses

294,129

266,393

564,466

507,477 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,287

4,317

6,399

8,637 Other operating (income) expense, net

(20)

(44)

(384)

(156) Income from operations

$ 192,942

$ 179,402

$ 391,525

$ 363,104 Foreign exchange gains, net

2,109

376

9,411

1,665 Interest income (expense), net

(15,147)

(13,485)

(26,749)

(24,931) Other income (expense), net

10,979

10,445

10,690

12,123 Income before income tax expense

$ 190,883

$ 176,738

$ 384,877

$ 351,961 Income tax expense

45,146

44,022

91,148

88,392 Net income

$ 145,737

$ 132,716

$ 293,729

$ 263,569 Earnings per common share















Basic

$ 0.86

$ 0.76

$ 1.73

$ 1.51 Diluted

$ 0.86

$ 0.75

$ 1.71

$ 1.48 Weighted average number of common shares used in

computing earnings per common share















Basic

169,068,546

174,611,241

169,688,011

175,069,775 Diluted

170,425,796

177,052,346

171,635,487

177,743,745

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025 Operating activities







Net income

$ 293,729

$ 263,569 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used for) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

35,000

34,089 Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,414

1,105 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

6,399

8,637 Allowance for credit losses

9,410

18,363 Unrealized (gain)/loss on revaluation of foreign currency assets/liabilities

786

3,068 Stock-based compensation expense

48,632

41,834 Deferred tax expense/(benefit)

(649)

9,307 Others, net

116

(89) Change in operating assets and liabilities:







Increase in accounts receivable

(175,331)

(58,694) Increase in prepaid expenses, other current assets, contract cost assets, operating lease right-of-use assets and

other assets

(111,828)

(69,358) Increase (Decrease) in accounts payable

(12,096)

9,561 Decrease in accrued expenses, other current liabilities, operating leases liabilities and other liabilities

(55,938)

(63,608) Increase in income taxes payable

9,264

20,017 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 48,908

$ 217,801 Investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(37,855)

(44,201) Payment for internally generated intangible assets (including intangible assets under development)

(16,093)

(2,987) Payment for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

—

(80,621) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

3,717

30 Proceeds from maturity of short term investments

350,000

23,359 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

$ 299,769

$ (104,420) Financing activities







Repayment of finance lease obligations

(3,826)

(4,487) Payment of debt issuance and refinancing costs

(394)

— Repayment of long-term debt

(363,250)

(13,250) Proceeds from short-term borrowings

—

85,000 Proceeds from issuance of common shares under stock-based compensation plans

5,118

9,345 Payment for net settlement of stock-based awards

(22,096)

(30,874) Dividend paid

(63,325)

(59,408) Payment of earn-out consideration

(77,500)

— Payment for stock repurchased and retired (including expenses related to stock repurchased)

(120,007)

(92,999) Net cash used for financing activities

$ (645,280)

$ (106,673) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(296,603)

6,708 Effect of exchange rate changes

(39,846)

8,306 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

853,836

648,246 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 517,387

$ 663,260 Supplementary information







Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 36,928

$ 29,790 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refund

$ 84,244

$ 52,192

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP ("GAAP"), this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted income from operations;

Adjusted income from operations margin;

Adjusted net income;

Adjusted diluted earnings per share; and

Revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of Genpact's GAAP financial statements to such non-GAAP financial measures should be carefully evaluated.

Given Genpact's acquisitions of varying scale and size, and the difficulty in predicting expenses relating to acquisitions and the amortization of acquired intangibles thereof, since July 2012 Genpact's management has used financial statements that exclude all acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision-making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to those of its competitors. For the same reasons, since April 2016, Genpact's management has excluded the impairment of acquired intangible assets from the financial statements it uses for internal management purposes. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded in the period in which an acquisition is consummated. Genpact's management also uses financial statements that exclude stock-based compensation expense. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when applying ASC 718 "Compensation-Stock Compensation," Genpact's management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such expenses allows investors to make additional comparisons between Genpact's operating results and those of other companies.

Additionally, in its calculations of non-GAAP financial measures, Genpact's management has adjusted foreign exchange gains and losses, interest income and expense and income tax expenses from GAAP net income, and other income and expenses from GAAP income from operations, because management believes that the Company's results after taking into account these adjustments more accurately reflect the Company's ongoing operations.

In its calculations of adjusted diluted earnings per share, Genpact's management adds back stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses and the related tax impact of such adjustments from GAAP diluted earnings per share. For the purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share, the combined current and deferred tax effect is determined by multiplying each pre-tax adjustment by the applicable statutory income tax rate.

Genpact's management provides information about revenues on a constant currency basis so that the revenues may be viewed without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations compared to prior fiscal periods, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's true business performance. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.

Accordingly, Genpact believes that the presentation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted income from operations margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and revenue growth on a constant currency basis, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.

A limitation of using adjusted income from operations, adjusted income from operations margin and adjusted net income versus income from operations, income from operations margin, net income and net income margin calculated in accordance with GAAP is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain recurring costs and certain other charges, namely stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, foreign exchange (gains)/ loses, net, interest (income) expense, net and income tax expense. Management compensates for this limitation by providing specific information on the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

The following tables show the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025:

Reconciliation of Net Income/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin (In thousands)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income

$ 145,737

$ 132,716

$ 293,729

$ 263,569 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses, net

(2,109)

(376)

(9,411)

(1,665) Interest (income) expense, net

15,147

13,485

26,749

24,931 Income tax expense

45,146

44,022

91,148

88,392 Stock-based compensation expense

26,359

21,798

48,632

41,834 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,278

4,315

6,389

8,633 Acquisition-related expenses

—

1,310

—

1,310 Adjusted income from operations

$ 233,558

$ 217,270

$ 457,236

$ 427,004 Net income margin

10.8 %

10.6 %

11.1 %

10.7 % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.4 %

17.3 %

17.3 %

17.3 %

Reconciliation of Income from Operations/Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations/Margin (In thousands)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Income from operations

$ 192,942

$ 179,402

$ 391,525

$ 363,104 Stock-based compensation expense

26,359

21,798

48,632

41,834 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,278

4,315

6,389

8,633 Other income (expense), net

10,979

10,445

10,690

12,123 Acquisition-related expenses

—

1,310

—

1,310 Adjusted income from operations

$ 233,558

$ 217,270

$ 457,236

$ 427,004 Income from operations margin

14.4 %

14.3 %

14.8 %

14.7 % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.4 %

17.3 %

17.3 %

17.3 %

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (In thousands)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Net income

$ 145,737

$ 132,716

$ 293,729

$ 263,569 Stock-based compensation expense

26,359

21,798

48,632

41,834 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

3,278

4,315

6,389

8,633 Acquisition related expenses

—

1,310

—

1,310 Tax impact on stock-based compensation expense

(3,680)

(3,867)

(7,240)

(7,945) Tax impact on amortization of acquired intangible assets

(799)

(1,066)

(1,555)

(2,132) Adjusted net income

$ 170,895

$ 155,206

$ 339,955

$ 305,269

Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS6 (Per share data)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2026

2025

2026

2025 Diluted EPS

$ 0.86

$ 0.75

$ 1.71

$ 1.48 Stock-based compensation expense

0.15

0.12

0.28

0.24 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.02

0.02

0.04

0.05 Acquisition related expenses

—

0.01

—

0.01 Tax impact on stock-based compensation expense

(0.02)

(0.02)

(0.04)

(0.04) Tax impact on amortization of acquired intangible assets

—

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01) Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 1.00

$ 0.88

$ 1.98

$ 1.72

The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the year ending December 31, 2026:

Reconciliation of Outlook for Net Income Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin7





Year ending December 31, 2026 Net income margin

11.1 % Estimated interest (income) expense, net

1.0 % Estimated income tax expense

3.5 % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.9 % Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.2 % Estimated foreign exchange (gain)/loss

(0.2) % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.7 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Income from Operations Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin7





Year ending December 31, 2026 Income from operations margin

15.2 % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

1.9 % Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.2 % Estimated other income (expense), net

0.3 % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.7 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS7 (Per share data)





Year ending December 31, 2026 Diluted EPS

$ 3.51 Estimated stock-based compensation expense

0.60 Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.08 Estimated tax impact on stock-based compensation expense

(0.09) Estimated tax impact on amortization of acquired intangible assets

(0.02) Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 4.09

The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter ending September 30, 2026:

Reconciliation of Outlook for Net Income Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin8





Quarter ending September 30, 2026 Net income margin

11.0 % Estimated interest (income) expense, net

1.1 % Estimated income tax expense

3.5 % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

2.0 % Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.2 % Estimated foreign exchange (gain)/loss

0.0 % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.8 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Income from Operations Margin to Adjusted Income from Operations Margin8





Quarter ending September 30, 2026 Income from operations margin

15.3 % Estimated stock-based compensation expense

2.0 % Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.2 % Estimated other income (expense), net

0.3 % Adjusted income from operations margin

17.8 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Diluted EPS to Adjusted Diluted EPS8 (Per share data)





Quarter ending September 30, 2026



Lower

Upper Diluted EPS

$ 0.89

$ 0.90 Estimated stock-based compensation expense

0.16

0.16 Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.02

0.02 Estimated tax impact on stock-based compensation expense

(0.02)

(0.02) Estimated tax impact on amortization of acquired intangible assets

(0.00)

(0.00) Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 1.04

$ 1.05

Net Revenues from Advanced Technology Solutions and Core Business Services9 (In thousands)





Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2026

June 30, 2025 Advanced Technology Solutions

$ 363,323

$ 292,655

$ 708,552

$ 570,282 Core Business Services

980,115

961,763

1,930,958

1,899,062 Total

$ 1,343,438

$ 1,254,418

$ 2,639,510

$ 2,469,344

























1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release. 2 Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period. 3 Adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each of GAAP income from operations and GAAP net income to adjusted income from operations and GAAP income from operations margin and GAAP net income margin to adjusted income from operations margin are attached to this release. 4 Adjusted income from operations margin is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for each of GAAP net income margin and GAAP income from operations margin to adjusted income from operations margin is attached to this release. 5 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release. 6 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 7 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 8 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided. 9 Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

SOURCE Genpact