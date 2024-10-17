Genpact Limited Board Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1525 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on December 23, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 9, 2024. The declaration of any future dividends will be at the discretion of the board of directors.

