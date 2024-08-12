Genpact Named a Leader in Supply Chain Services by HFS Research

Report highlights Genpact's commitment to building sustainable supply chain excellence with data management, AI-powered enterprise planning, and predictive analytics



NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, has been recognized as a Leader in the HFS Research Supply Chain Services 2024 Horizon assessment. The report recognizes Genpact for its innovation in supply chain strategy, seamlessly pairing practical experience with deep expertise in leading supply chain technology solutions.

Genpact is named a Leader in the HFS Horizons Supply Chain Services 2024 assessment for innovation and expertise in supply chain strategy and technology.

"Shifting consumer demands and complex geopolitical environments are driving companies to increase agility, requiring quick decisions across the entire supply chain," said Ed DeLussey, Global Enterprise Services Lead, Genpact. "This necessitates re-imagining technologies and operating models. Genpact can help clients deploy the necessary technologies and AI, and structure their supply chain teams to deliver what customers need, when and where they need it."

This year's HFS Supply Chain Services Horizon report highlights Genpact's service capability, managing both forward and after-sales supply chain services through an outcome-driven model, potentially boosting client revenue by up to 45%. Specifically, partnerships with AWS and Salesforce enhance Genpact's supply chain tools, while its data management, AI-powered enterprise planning control towers, and predictive analytics ensure more efficient operations. Recognized for its networked, autonomous models and comprehensive services, Genpact also implements robust risk management, sustainable practices, and enhanced visibility to swiftly respond to unforeseen events.

"Genpact is reshaping the supply chain management landscape through a circular supply chain vision and forming strategic global partnerships," said Ashish Chaturvedi, Supply Chain Practice Leader, HFS Research. "The company's forward-thinking approach to expanding capabilities, such as real-time analytics and AI-driven decision-making, and a dedication to sustainability positions it as a leader in driving next-generation supply chain innovations."

Visit here for more information about the HFS Horizons: Supply Chain Services 2024 report.

