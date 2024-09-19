Genpact Named Among TIME's World's Best Companies 2024 and America's Best Midsize Companies 2024

Genpact recognized for employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability excellence

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced its inclusion on TIME's prestigious World's Best Companies 2024 and America's Best Midsize Companies 2024 lists. These distinctions underscore Genpact's fostering a dynamic and inclusive employee culture and contributing to a more resilient and sustainable world.

"The future belongs to those who can harness the power of advanced technologies while nurturing an empowered and curious workforce," said Balkrishan "BK" Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "Genpact is leveraging its people-first culture and commitment to driving data, technology and AI-led innovation to propel a better future for our clients, shareholders, talent, and communities."

The TIME rankings, produced in partnership with Statista, a leading statistics portal and industry ranking authority, are based on a comprehensive evaluation of companies across three critical dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability transparency. Independent surveys were conducted with employees and industry experts across more than 50 countries, assessing factors such as employee recommendations, financial performance, and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices to highlight top-performing companies worldwide.

The TIME recognitions are the latest awards that further underscore Genpact's reputation as a partner of choice. Additional awards for Genpact also include:

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Roopanki Kalra

Genpact Media Relations

+91 9971634388

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact Ltd.