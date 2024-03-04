Genpact Named as One of The 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere

Recognition for the sixth time underscores Genpact's unwavering commitment to harnessing AI's potential responsibly through strong ethical, compliance and governance practices

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

This is the sixth time that Ethisphere has recognized Genpact, which was one of only 5 honorees in the Consulting Services category for 2024. The award is a reflection of Genpact's culture as well as the strength of the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices, ethics and compliance program, and initiatives that support a strong value chain.

"The rise of an AI-driven world demands a robust culture of trust, transparency, and socially responsible work practices," said BK Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "Our focus on ethics and integrity isn't just a principle, it is core to how we leverage data, technology, and AI to create value for our clients, shareholders, employees, and communities which we serve."

This year, Ethisphere has recognized 136 companies spanning 20 countries and 44 industries.

"It's always inspiring to recognize the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improving their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Genpact for achieving this honor and demonstrating that strong ethics is good business."

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, an extensive questionnaire that requires companies to provide over 240 different proof points on their culture of ethics; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices; ethics and compliance program; diversity, equity, & inclusion; and initiatives that support a strong value chain. That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by our panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants. This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify truly best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website, at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 125,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that strengthen corporate brands, build trust in the marketplace, deliver business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies build strong cultures of ethics and integrity. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also advances business performance through data-driven assessments, guidance, and benchmarking against its unparalleled data: the Culture Quotient dataset reflecting the ethical business practices of 3+ million employees around the world; and the Ethics Quotient dataset, featuring 240+ data points on the ethics, compliance, social, and governance practices of the World's Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.

