Genpact Recognized as a Leader for Insurance Intermediaries Services by Everest Group

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, has earned the top recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's first PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024 for insurance intermediaries services.

Genpact's AI-first approach leverages data from existing frameworks to support impactful and transformative operations for global clients in property, casualty, life, annuities, retirements and care management services. The report highlights Genpact's robust suite of industry-wide solutions and accelerators built on AI, analytics, and automation to improve distribution, new business, underwriting, claims, actuarial, and reinsurance outcomes and create a robust experience for employees and customers.

"We are at a pivotal point with the integration of AI revolutionizing the industry and creating more efficient and scalable opportunities for insurers to mature and adapt to customers' on-demand needs," said Sameer Dewan, Global Business Leader, Financial Services, Genpact. "By digitizing operations and incorporating AI, insurance brokers and intermediaries can significantly enhance efficiency, customer experience, and profitability, while staying competitive in a rapidly evolving market. The integration of these technologies is not just an upgrade but a strategic necessity for sustainable growth and success in the insurance industry."

With proactive investment in building data and AI-focused orchestration tools and legacy-enhancing interventions, Genpact is addressing industry challenges across the value chain, including underwriting, servicing, and claims.

"Intermediaries are increasingly engaging with service providers with transformative strategies to optimize their operations," said Sahil Chaudhary, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Moreover, Genpact's investment in legacy platform modernization services, Guidewire implementation, and the implementation of generative AI in underwriting manager solutions has positioned it as a Leader in the Everest Group Insurance Intermediaries Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2024."

Everest Group evaluated 15 providers against rigorous criteria, including an RFI, client reference checks, and ongoing market analysis. Genpact emerged as a Leader, based on its ongoing commitment to leveraging AI and cultivating a strong talent roster, elevating its insurance intermediary services for global clients.

