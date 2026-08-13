Genpact Recognized as a Leader in Financial Crime Compliance by HFS Research

HFS highlights Genpact's AI-led automation, deep AML process expertise, platform-led FCC architecture, and agentic innovation in financial crime operations

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), the Agentic Operations company, today announced that HFS Research recognized it as a Leader in the HFS Horizons: Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) in Financial Services, 2026 report. HFS placed Genpact in Horizon 3, its highest tier, and described the company as modernizing anti-money laundering (AML) operations through AI-led automation and deep process expertise.

Genpact recognized by HFS Research as a Leader in the HFS Horizons: Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) in Financial Services, 2026 report.

"The future of AML lies in moving from fragmented compliance tasks to an integrated value chain that combines intelligence, automation, and trust. The path to managing the rising cost of compliance lies in AI and agentic solutions at scale, but scale requires a strong foundation," said Hansa Iyengar, Practice Leader, HFS Research. "Genpact's process-first approach and technology-led workflows position the company to help financial institutions modernize AML operations while keeping human oversight at the center of compliance decisioning."

What HFS highlighted in its report

HFS highlighted Genpact's strengths in helping financial crime teams focus on stopping real threats, rather than managing manual, paperwork-heavy processes:

AI-enabled compliance operations: Genpact embeds AI into financial crime workflows to reduce manual effort, improve consistency, and scale investigator productivity.

Genpact embeds AI into financial crime workflows to reduce manual effort, improve consistency, and scale investigator productivity. AML transformation expertise: Genpact combines financial crime, operations, and technology expertise to redesign investigative workflows and speed modernization.

Genpact combines financial crime, operations, and technology expertise to redesign investigative workflows and speed modernization. Connected FCC architecture: riskCanvas ® unifies monitoring, screening, case management, and risk scoring to give teams a clearer view of financial crime risk.

riskCanvas unifies monitoring, screening, case management, and risk scoring to give teams a clearer view of financial crime risk. Agentic investigation support: Banking Analyst Suite automates investigative tasks, accelerates analysis, and helps teams focus on the highest-risk activity.

"Financial institutions need AML operations that can adapt as risk, regulation, and transaction volumes evolve," said Satish Acharya, Service Line Leader, Financial Crime & Risk Management, Genpact. "Genpact helps clients connect data, workflows, and domain expertise so investigators can reduce manual effort, act on better intelligence, and make faster, more informed decisions."

Visit Genpact.com to learn more about Genpact's recognition in the HFS Horizons: Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) in Financial Services, 2026 report and the company's financial crime compliance capabilities.

About the HFS Horizons report

The HFS Horizons: Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) in Financial Services, 2026 study evaluates service providers on their ability to deliver innovation, execution, and measurable outcomes across financial crime compliance and AML workflows. It examines how providers apply digital capabilities across the anti-money laundering (AML) value chain and uses the "why, what, how, and so what" framework to assess the future of integrated financial crime prevention in banking and financial services.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is the Agentic Operations company, where applied AI meets context-rich process intelligence. We run and transform mission-critical operations for global enterprises. Genpact's Agentic Operations are grounded in decades of operating core business processes at scale across finance, supply chain, banking, insurance, and more. Our flywheel of advanced technology, trusted data foundations, and deep ecosystem partnerships moves enterprises rapidly from experimentation to scale. AI agents bring speed and precision, human experts bring judgment, and together they deliver outcomes clients can measure.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Keith Gordon

Genpact Media Relations

917-204-9952

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact