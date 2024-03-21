Genpact Recognized by Forbes as One of the World's Best Employers for Third Consecutive Year

Recognition acknowledges Genpact's commitment to employee experience and engagement, and culture of innovation, integrity, and inclusivity

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, announced today its inclusion on the annual Forbes list of the "World's Best Employers" for the third consecutive year.

Genpact recognized by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers

Genpact's recognition on the list is a result of a comprehensive evaluation conducted by Forbes in collaboration with Statista Inc, a leading statistics portal and industry ranking authority. The process involved independent online surveys of more than 170,000 employees working full- or part-time for multinational companies and institutions across 55 countries. This rigorous assessment considered both direct and indirect feedback from employees, who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also factored in comparisons with other employers in their respective industries that stood out positively or negatively.

"One of Genpact's key differentiators is our unique culture with intense client focus, entrepreneurial agility, and innate curiosity," said BK Kalra, President and CEO, Genpact. "This award is a testament to our ability to infuse data, technology and AI with a clear ambition, and a defined purpose, to be more inclusive, more employee-first, and elevate overall experience of our employees."

This is the latest addition to Genpact's recognitions as an employer of choice. Other recent awards include:

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 125,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations – Global

+1 718-561-9843

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact Ltd.