Genpact Recognized by HFS Research as a Horizon 3 Market Leader in Data Modernization and AI

Recognition highlights Genpact's data modernization, AI transformation, and agentic AI approach to enterprise-scale business transformation

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced it has been named a Horizon 3 Market Leader in the HFS Horizons: Data Modernization and AI, 2026 report. HFS Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, recognized Genpact for helping enterprises modernize data foundations, scale AI beyond pilot programs, and embed agentic AI into operating models that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Explore why Genpact is recognized as a leader in data modernization and AI — download the full HFS Horizons report and learn more here.

The report highlights Genpact's ability to move data modernization and AI transformation beyond isolated pilots by integrating delivery, platforms, and agentic AI into a single operating model built for scale.

"Genpact has done what most services firms still talk about doing," said Ashish Chaturvedi, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research. "It has wired delivery, platforms, and agentic solutions into a single operating fabric. That integration is what shifts data modernization from a build problem to a scale problem, and it is the gap most of the market has yet to close."

That recognition reflects Genpact's three-pillar approach to data modernization and enterprise AI transformation:

Integrated delivery embedded directly into client operations

embedded directly into client operations Platforms and process intelligence that modernize data foundations and governance

that modernize data foundations and governance Agentic AI solutions that turn strategy into operational execution across the enterprise

Together, these capabilities help organizations modernize legacy data environments, strengthen governance, and operationalize AI responsibly in complex, regulated, and industry-specific settings.

"AI only creates enterprise value when it is built on a modern data foundation," said Tom Johnstone, Data & AI Business Leader, Genpact. "When data is connected, governed, and continuously activated across the business, organizations can move faster, make better decisions, and embed intelligence more effectively into day-to-day operations. That foundation is what enables agentic AI to scale responsibly and deliver measurable business value."

This approach has helped clients improve cash flow and working capital, reduce revenue leakage, strengthen governance, and stabilize critical supply chains across industries, including retail, manufacturing, energy, and consumer services.

The recognition reinforces Genpact's position as a partner for enterprises looking to modernize data estates and scale AI with measurable results.

About HFS Horizons

The HFS Horizons report evaluates how service providers are helping enterprises modernize data foundations, advance AI transformation, and operationalize AI at scale. Horizon 3 Market Leaders are recognized for shaping the market through integrated platforms, delivery, and advanced AI capabilities that deliver measurable business outcomes.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Sue Martenson

Genpact Media Relations

[email protected]

+1 978 905 9582

SOURCE Genpact