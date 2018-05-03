Genpact Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.
"We had a strong start to the year, highlighted by double-digit growth in a number of our chosen verticals and service lines, leading to mid-teen Global Client BPO revenue growth on a constant currency basis," said "Tiger" Tyagarajan, Genpact's president and CEO. "Our two highly synergistic routes to market, Transformation Services and Intelligent Operations, are unlocking many opportunities for us to win new logos as well as increase penetration with existing clients, including more sole-sourced deals."
Key Financial Results – First Quarter 2018
- Total revenue was $689 million, up 11% year-over-year (up ~9% on a constant currency basis).
- Income from operations was $64 million, down 19% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 9.3%. Adjusted income from operations was $97 million, up 11% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 14.1%.3
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.33, up 25% year-over-year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.39, up 27% year-over-year. The current quarter diluted earnings per share includes a $0.02 foreign currency gain resulting from balance sheet re-measurement.
- Genpact repurchased approximately 3.2 million of its common shares during the quarter for total consideration of $100 million at an average price per share of $31.44.
Revenue Details – First Quarter 2018
- Revenue from Global Clients was $631 million, up 14% year-over-year (up ~12% on a constant currency basis), representing approximately 92% of total revenues.
- Revenue from GE was $58 million, down 16% year-over-year, representing approximately 8% of total revenues.
- Total BPO revenue was $574 million, up 12% year-over-year, representing approximately 83% of total revenues.
- Global Client BPO revenue was $540 million, up 17% year-over-year (up ~15% on a constant currency basis).
- GE BPO revenue was $34 million, down 31% year-over-year.
- Total IT revenue was $115 million, up 3% year-over-year, representing approximately 17% of total revenues.
- Global Client IT revenue was $91 million, down 1% year-over-year.
- GE IT revenue was $24 million, up 19% year-over-year.
Cash Flow from Operations
- Genpact utilized $27 million of cash in operations in the first quarter of 2018, compared to generating $31 million in cash from operations during the first quarter of 2017.
2018 Outlook
Genpact continues to expect:
- Total revenue for the full year 2018 of $2.93 to $3.0 billion.
- Global Client revenue growth in the range of 9% to 11%, both on an as-reported and constant currency basis.
- Adjusted income from operations margin4 of approximately 15.8%.
- Genpact now expects:
- Adjusted diluted EPS5 to increase to $1.72 to $1.76, from our prior outlook of $1.70 to $1.74.
Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results
Genpact's management will host an hour-long conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 3, 2018 to discuss the company's performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. To participate, callers can dial +1 (877) 654-0173 from within the U.S. or +1 (281) 973-6289 from any other country. Thereafter, callers will be prompted to enter the conference ID, 8895845.
A live webcast of the call will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at http://investors.genpact.com. For those who cannot join the call live, a replay will be archived on the Genpact website after the end of the call. A transcript of the call will also be made available on the website.
About Genpact
Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes for hundreds of Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. We obsess over operations and focus on the details – all 78,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 20 countries in between, Genpact has the end-to-end expertise to connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that rethinking each step from start to finish will create better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – putting data and digital to work to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains certain statements concerning our future growth prospects and forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to a slowdown in the economies and sectors in which our clients operate, a slowdown in the business process outsourcing and information technology services sectors, the risks and uncertainties arising from our past and future acquisitions, our ability to convert bookings to revenues, our ability to manage growth, factors which may impact our cost advantage, wage increases, changes in tax rates and tax legislation and other laws and regulations, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, foreign currency fluctuations, general economic conditions affecting our industry as well as other risks detailed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Genpact's Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Genpact may from time to time make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. Although Genpact believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current analysis of future events and should not be relied upon as representing management's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.
Contacts
Investors
Roger Sachs, CFA
+1 (203) 808-6725
Media
Gail Marold
+1 (919) 345-3899
GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data and share count)
As of December 31,
|
As of March 31,
2017
|
2018
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
504,468
$
424,226
Accounts receivable, net
693,085
703,066
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
236,342
199,208
Total current assets
$
1,433,895
$
1,326,500
Property, plant and equipment, net
207,030
205,035
Deferred tax assets
76,929
81,734
Investment in equity affiliates
886
919
Intangible assets, net
131,590
125,781
Goodwill
1,337,122
1,337,051
Contract cost assets
—
162,435
Other assets
262,169
157,672
Total assets
$
3,449,621
$
3,397,127
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
$
170,000
$
275,000
Current portion of long-term debt
39,226
39,237
Accounts payable
15,050
13,811
Income taxes payable
30,026
40,026
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
584,482
503,116
Total current liabilities
$
838,784
$
871,190
Long-term debt, less current portion
1,006,687
996,999
Deferred tax liabilities
6,747
7,083
Other liabilities
168,609
155,858
Total liabilities
$
2,020,827
$
2,031,130
Redeemable non-controlling interest
4,750
—
Shareholders' equity
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 authorized, none issued
—
—
Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized, 192,825,207
1,924
1,903
Additional paid-in capital
1,421,368
1,422,897
Retained earnings
355,982
321,916
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(355,230)
(380,719)
Total equity
$
1,424,044
$
1,365,997
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity
$
3,449,621
$
3,397,127
GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data and share count)
Three months ended March 31,
2017
2018
Net revenues
$
622,995
$
688,912
Cost of revenue
383,337
444,324
Gross profit
$
239,658
$
244,588
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
160,858
171,109
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
7,242
9,936
Other operating (income) expense, net
(7,538)
(218)
Income from operations
$
79,096
$
63,761
Foreign exchange gains (losses), net
(4,913)
4,798
Interest income (expense), net
(5,493)
(8,100)
Other income (expense), net
553
15,550
Income before equity-method investment activity, net and income tax
expense
$
69,243
$
76,009
Equity-method investment activity, net
(4,558)
—
Income before income tax expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
$
52,440
$
63,934
Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
898
761
Net income attributable to Genpact Limited shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share attributable to Genpact Limited common
shareholders
Basic
$
0.27
$
0.34
Diluted
$
0.26
$
0.33
Weighted average number of common shares used in computing earnings per
common share attributable to Genpact Limited common shareholders
Basic
199,069,528
192,816,626
Diluted
202,655,937
196,288,569
GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2017
2018
Operating activities
Net income attributable to Genpact Limited shareholders
$
53,338
$
64,695
Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
(898)
(761)
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating
activities:
Depreciation and amortization
14,139
15,836
Amortization of debt issuance costs
375
488
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
7,242
9,936
Reserve for doubtful receivables
—
(103)
Unrealized loss (gain) on revaluation of foreign currency asset/liability
8,757
(8,525)
Equity-method investment activity, net
4,558
—
Stock-based compensation expense
4,986
7,787
Deferred income taxes
(2,890)
(4,625)
Others, net
(4,301)
(28)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
19,649
(6,025)
Increase in prepaid expenses, other current assets, contract cost assets and
(12,025)
(37,008)
Decrease in accounts payable
(928)
(1,224)
Decrease in accrued expenses, other current liabilities and other liabilities
(69,131)
(77,734)
Increase in income taxes payable
8,157
9,969
Net cash provided by/(used for) operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used for investing activities
$
(29,013)
$
(27,657)
Financing activities
Repayment of capital lease obligations
(494)
(537)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(1,481)
—
Proceeds from long-term debt
350,000
—
Repayment of long-term debt
(10,000)
(10,000)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
40,000
105,000
Repayment of short-term borrowings
(185,000)
—
Proceeds from issuance of common shares under stock-based compensation plans
7,761
4,202
Payment for net settlement of stock-based awards
(9,939)
(13,284)
Payment of earn-out/deferred consideration
(1,097)
(1,476)
Dividend paid
(11,957)
(14,408)
Payment for stock purchased and retired
(219,784)
(95,984)
Payment for expenses related to stock purchase
(16)
(60)
Net cash used for financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplementary information
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
5,324
$
13,194
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
$
16,426
$
24,157
Property, plant and equipment acquired under capital lease obligations
$
576
$
297
Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures:
- Adjusted income from operations attributable to shareholders of Genpact Limited, or adjusted income from operations;
- Adjusted income from operations margin;
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders of Genpact Limited, or adjusted diluted earnings per share; and
- Revenue growth on a constant currency basis.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of Genpact's GAAP financial statements to such non-GAAP financial measures should be carefully evaluated.
Prior to July 2012, Genpact's management used financial statements that excluded significant acquisition-related expenses, amortization of related acquired intangibles, and amortization of acquired intangibles at the company's formation in 2004 for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to that of its competitors. However, considering Genpact's frequent acquisitions of varying scale and size, and the difficulty in predicting expenses relating to acquisitions and the amortization of acquired intangibles thereof, since July 2012 Genpact's management has used financial statements that exclude all acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision-making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to those of its competitors. For the same reasons, since April 2016 Genpact's management has excluded the impairment of acquired intangible assets from the financial statements it uses for internal management purposes. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded in the period in which an acquisition is consummated.
Genpact's management also uses financial statements that exclude stock-based compensation expense. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when adopting ASC 718 "Compensation-Stock Compensation," Genpact's management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such expenses allows investors to make additional comparisons between Genpact's operating results and those of other companies. Additionally, in its calculations of such non-GAAP financial measures, Genpact's management has adjusted other income and expenses, certain gains, losses and impairment charges attributable to equity-method investments, and gains or losses attributable to non-controlling interests because management believes that the Company's results after taking into account these adjustments more accurately reflect the Company's ongoing operations. For the purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share, the combined current and deferred tax effect is determined by multiplying each pre-tax adjustment by the applicable statutory income tax rate.
Genpact's management provides information about revenues on a constant currency basis so that the revenues may be viewed without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our true business performance. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.
Accordingly, Genpact believes that the presentation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted income from operations margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share and revenue growth on a constant currency basis, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.
A limitation of using adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin versus income from operations and income from operations margin calculated in accordance with GAAP is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain recurring costs and certain other charges, namely stock-based compensation and amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles. Management compensates for this limitation by providing specific information on the GAAP amounts excluded from adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin.
The following tables show the reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures from GAAP for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2018:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Income from Operations Margin
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three months ended March 31,
2017
2018
Income from operations
$
79,096
$
63,761
Add: Stock-based compensation
4,986
7,787
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
6,709
9,540
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
422
—
Add: Other income (expense), net
553
15,550
Less: Equity-method investment activity, net
(4,558)
—
Add: Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
898
761
Adjusted income from operations
$
88,106
$
97,399
Adjusted income from operations margin
14.1
%
14.1
%
Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS6
(Unaudited)
(Per share data)
Three months ended March 31,
2017
2018
Diluted EPS
$
0.26
$
0.33
Add: Stock-based compensation
0.02
0.04
Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.03
0.05
Add: Acquisition-related expenses
—
—
Less: Tax impact on stock-based compensation
(0.01)
(0.02)
Less: Tax impact on amortization of acquired intangibles
(0.01)
(0.01)
Less: Tax impact on acquisition-related expenses
—
—
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
0.31
$
0.39
The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures from GAAP for the year ending December 31, 2018:
Reconciliation of Outlook for Adjusted Income from Operations Margin
(Unaudited)
Year ending
Income from operations margin
12.2
%
Add: Estimated stock-based compensation
1.6
%
Add: Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets
1.2
%
Add: Estimated acquisition-related expenses
0.1
%
Add: Estimated other income (expense), net
0.7
%
Less: Estimated equity-method investment activity, net
—
Adjusted income from operations margin
15.8
%
Reconciliation of Outlook for Adjusted Diluted EPS7
(Unaudited)
(Per share data)
Year ending December 31, 2018
Lower
Upper
Diluted EPS
$
1.41
$
1.45
Add: Estimated stock-based compensation
0.24
0.24
Add: Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.19
0.19
Add: Estimated acquisition-related expenses
0.01
0.01
Less: Estimated tax impact on stock-based compensation
(0.08)
(0.08)
Less: Estimated tax impact on amortization of acquired intangibles
(0.06)
(0.06)
Less: Estimated tax impact on acquisition-related expenses
—
—
Adjusted diluted EPS
$
1.72
$
1.76
1
Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.
2
Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release.
3
Adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of GAAP income from operations and adjusted income from operations and a reconciliation of GAAP income from operations margin and adjusted income from operations margin are attached to this release.
4
Adjusted income from operations margin is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP income from operations margin and adjusted income from operations margin is attached to this release.
5
Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release.
6
Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
7
Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genpact-reports-first-quarter-2018-results-300642454.html
