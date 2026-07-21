Genpact Named Rising Star in ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 Databricks Ecosystem Partners Report

Recognition highlights Genpact's Databricks capabilities in data modernization, AI-ready data foundations, managed data optimization, and agentic AI enablement for measurable enterprise outcomes

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), an agentic and advanced technology solutions company, today announced it has been named a Rising Star in the ISG Provider Lens™ 2026 Databricks Ecosystem Partners (Global) report. Genpact was recognized in Modernization and AI/ML Enablement Services and Managed Data and Optimization Services for its capabilities in data modernization, AI-ready data foundations, managed data optimization, and agent integration that connect Databricks-enabled modernization to live enterprise workflows, better decision-making, and measurable outcomes.

ISG defines a Rising Star as a provider with a promising portfolio, strong market understanding, and evidence of significant progress over the past 12 months, with the potential to reach the Leader quadrant within 12 to 24 months. Genpact is the only Rising Star named in this year's report.

Why ISG Named Genpact a Rising Star

The Rising Star ranking reflects Genpact's progress in helping enterprises move from Databricks modernization to measurable AI outcomes, with ISG citing three strengths:

Modernization beyond migration: turning legacy data estates into governed, reusable data products.

turning legacy data estates into governed, reusable data products. AI embedded in workflows: connecting AI-ready data foundations to agent integration, real-time decisions, and operational execution.

connecting AI-ready data foundations to agent integration, real-time decisions, and operational execution. Databricks ecosystem alignment: scaling domain-led solutions through co-developed capabilities, industry-focused AI assets, and roadmap collaboration.

Genpact's differentiation is its ability to connect Databricks Lakehouse modernization with operational decision systems, embedding data product engineering, semantic modeling, and agent integration directly into transformation programs.

"Genpact distinguishes modernization from migration by embedding data product engineering, semantic modeling and agent integration into transformation programs rather than positioning them as downstream enhancements," said Gowtham Sampath, Analyst, ISG.

The recognition reinforces a core element of Genpact's Agentic Operations strategy: moving beyond platform modernization to embed data product engineering, semantic modeling, and agent integration directly into the workflows where business decisions are made.

Enterprises are under pressure to turn fragmented data estates, legacy systems, and AI pilots into scalable business outcomes. Genpact addresses that pressure by building AI-ready data foundations that combine process intelligence, real transaction data, and human-validated agentic workflows where decisions are made across finance, supply chain, fraud, and pricing. By grounding AI in operational context, Genpact helps enterprises turn Databricks modernization investments into measurable impact in live business environments.

"The next phase of enterprise AI will not be defined by models alone, but by how well companies redesign the workflows around them," said Matt Arellano, Global Business Leader, Data and Analytics, Genpact. "With Databricks, Genpact is helping clients create the governed data foundations and agentic capabilities needed to move AI from experimentation into everyday decision-making, execution, and measurable business impact. Genpact brings deep process context and ecosystem collaboration together to embed domain-led solutions where they can deliver value at scale."

Learn more at Genpact.com about Genpact's Databricks solutions for data modernization, AI-ready data foundations, and agentic workflows that connect enterprise context to better operational performance.

About ISG Provider Lens™

ISG Provider Lens™ research evaluates technology and service providers across defined market categories, assessing provider capabilities, competitive strengths, and market positioning to help enterprises understand relevant partner ecosystems.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is an agentic and advanced technology solutions company. We leverage process intelligence and artificial intelligence to deliver measurable outcomes. With a strong partner ecosystem and decades of client trust, we provide innovative solutions that transform how businesses run. Powered by a team with an active learning mindset and client-centricity at its core, we deliver lasting value for the world's leading enterprises.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sue Martenson

Genpact Media Relations

978-905-9582

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact