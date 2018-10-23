Genpact Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact Limited (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

"Overall, Genpact delivered solid third quarter results and we are on track to meet our 2018 full-year outlook. More importantly, the momentum we continue to see in our pipeline and bookings sets us up on a trajectory to drive strong top line growth in our Global Client BPO and GE businesses in 2019 and beyond," said "Tiger" Tyagarajan, Genpact's president and CEO. "It is very clear that our deep domain and process depth coupled with our expertise in digital and data analytics is differentiating us in the marketplace and is the key reason why clients are increasingly choosing Genpact as their strategic transformation partner."

Key Financial Results – Third Quarter 2018

Total revenue was $748 million , up 6% year-over-year (up ~6% on a constant currency basis).

, up 6% year-over-year (up ~6% on a constant currency basis). Income from operations was $94 million , down 4% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 12.6%. Adjusted income from operations was $124 million , up 7% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 16.6%. 3

, down 4% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 12.6%. Adjusted income from operations was , up 7% year-over-year, with a corresponding margin of 16.6%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.38 , flat year-over-year, and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.48 , up 5% year-over-year.

Revenue Details – Third Quarter 2018

Total Company

Total BPO revenue was $623 million , up 7% year-over-year, representing approximately 83% of total revenues.

, up 7% year-over-year, representing approximately 83% of total revenues. Total IT revenue was $125 million , flat year-over-year, representing approximately 17% of total revenues.

Global Clients

Revenue from Global Clients was $683 million , up 7% year-over-year (up ~8% on a constant currency basis), representing approximately 91% of total revenues.

, up 7% year-over-year (up ~8% on a constant currency basis), representing approximately 91% of total revenues. Global Client BPO revenue was $586 million , up 8% year-over-year (up ~9% on a constant currency basis).

, up 8% year-over-year (up ~9% on a constant currency basis). Global Client IT revenue was $98 million , up 2% year-over-year.

GE

Revenue from GE was $65 million , down 11% year-over-year, representing approximately 9% of total revenues. GE revenue was flat sequentially.

, down 11% year-over-year, representing approximately 9% of total revenues. GE revenue was flat sequentially. GE BPO revenue was $37 million , down 13% year-over-year.

, down 13% year-over-year. GE IT revenue was $27 million , down 7% year-over-year.

Cash Flow from Operations

Cash generated from operations was $153 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $148 million in the third quarter of 2017.

2018 Outlook

Genpact continues to expect:

Total revenue for the full-year 2018 of $2.95 to $3.01 billion , representing growth of 8% to 10% both on an as-reported and constant currency basis.

to , representing growth of 8% to 10% both on an as-reported and constant currency basis. Global Client revenue growth in the range of 9.5% to 11.5%, both on an as-reported and constant currency basis.

Adjusted income from operations margin4 of approximately 15.8%.

Genpact now expects:

Adjusted diluted EPS5 to be at the high end of the prior $1.72 to $1.76 range.

Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results

Genpact's management will host an hour-long conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET on November 6, 2018 to discuss the company's performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. To participate, callers can dial +1 (877) 654-0173 from within the U.S. or +1 (281) 973- 6289 from any other country. Thereafter, callers will be prompted to enter the conference ID, 4276952.

A live webcast of the call will also be made available on the Genpact Investor Relations website at http://investors.genpact.com. For those who cannot join the call live, a replay will be archived on the Genpact website after the end of the call. A transcript of the call will also be made available on the website.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. We drive digital-led innovation and digitally-enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience running thousands of processes for hundreds of Global Fortune 500 companies. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. We obsess over operations and focus on the details – all 80,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi and more than 20 countries in between, Genpact has the end-to-end expertise to connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent companies' ways of working. We know that rethinking each step from start to finish will create better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – putting data and digital to work to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains certain statements concerning our future growth prospects and forward-looking statements, as defined in the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include but are not limited to a slowdown in the economies and sectors in which our clients operate, a slowdown in the business process outsourcing and information technology services sectors, the risks and uncertainties arising from our past and future acquisitions, our ability to convert bookings to revenues, our ability to manage growth, factors which may impact our cost advantage, wage increases, changes in tax rates and tax legislation and other laws and regulations, our ability to attract and retain skilled professionals, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, foreign currency fluctuations, general economic conditions affecting our industry as well as other risks detailed in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Genpact's Annual Report on Form 10-K. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Genpact may from time to time make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. Although Genpact believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current analysis of future events and should not be relied upon as representing management's expectations or beliefs as of any date subsequent to the time they are made. Genpact undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of Genpact.

Contacts

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count) As of December 31, As of September 30, 2017 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 504,468 $ 401,230 Accounts receivable, net 693,085 710,045 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 236,342 210,006 Total current assets $ 1,433,895 $ 1,321,281 Property, plant and equipment, net 207,030 211,382 Deferred tax assets 76,929 94,212 Investment in equity affiliates 886 825 Intangible assets, net 131,590 135,028 Goodwill 1,337,122 1,386,408 Contract cost assets — 160,110 Other assets 262,169 147,383 Total assets $ 3,449,621 $ 3,456,629 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 170,000 $ 330,000 Current portion of long-term debt 39,226 33,476 Accounts payable 15,050 14,436 Income taxes payable 30,026 73,567 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 584,482 554,708 Total current liabilities $ 838,784 $ 1,006,187 Long-term debt, less current portion 1,006,687 983,884 Deferred tax liabilities 6,747 6,512 Other liabilities 168,609 175,028 Total liabilities $ 2,020,827 $ 2,171,611 Redeemable non-controlling interest 4,750 — Shareholders' equity Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 authorized, none issued — — Common shares, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 authorized,

192,825,207 and 190,053,249 issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2017 and September 30, 2018, respectively 1,924 1,896 Additional paid-in capital 1,421,368 1,453,674 Retained earnings 355,982 397,470 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (355,230) (568,022) Total equity $ 1,424,044 $ 1,285,018 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity $ 3,449,621 $ 3,456,629

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data and share count) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 20176 2018 20176 2018 Net revenues $ 708,824 $ 747,978 $ 2,002,516 $ 2,165,451 Cost of revenue 428,790 481,412 1,226,635 1,388,634 Gross profit $ 280,034 $ 266,566 $ 775,881 $ 776,817 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative

expenses 172,028 168,010 500,644 515,285 Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 10,151 9,372 25,780 29,134 Other operating (income) expense, net (64) (4,844) (8,517) (4,913) Income from operations $ 97,919 $ 94,028 $ 257,974 $ 237,311 Foreign exchange gains (losses), net 5,045 7,450 2,045 15,053 Interest income (expense), net (8,724) (9,139) (24,067) (27,646) Other income (expense), net (4,498) 5,385 7,615 30,683 Income before equity-method investment activity, net and income tax expense $ 89,742 $ 97,724 $ 243,567 $ 255,401 Equity-method investment activity, net — (7) (4,567) (22) Income before income tax expense $ 89,742 $ 97,717 $ 239,000 $ 255,379 Income tax expense 16,581 24,114 44,297 53,268 Net income $ 73,161 $ 73,603 $ 194,703 $ 202,111 Net loss attributable to redeemable non- controlling interest 584 — 1,326 761 Net income attributable to Genpact Limited shareholders $ 73,745 $ 73,603 $ 196,029 $ 202,872 Net income available to Genpact Limited common shareholders $ 73,745 $ 73,603 $ 196,029 $ 202,872 Earnings per common share attributable to Genpact Limited common shareholders Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.39 $ 1.01 $ 1.06 Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.99 $ 1.04 Weighted average number of common shares used in computing earnings per common share attributable to Genpact Limited common shareholders Basic 192,124,366 190,024,924 194,221,162 190,991,405 Diluted 194,947,699 193,115,769 197,112,014 194,256,771 ____________________________ 6 Cost of revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses, other income (expense) and income from operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 have been restated due to the adoption of ASU No. 2017-07 with effect from January 1, 2018.

GENPACT LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2018 Operating activities Net income attributable to Genpact Limited shareholders $ 196,029 $ 202,872 Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (1,326) (761) Net income $ 194,703 $ 202,111 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 42,271 47,612 Amortization of debt issuance costs (including loss on extinguishment of debt) 1,382 3,546 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 25,780 29,134 Write-down of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment — 1,538 Reserve for doubtful receivables 4,871 1,705 Unrealized loss (gain) on revaluation of foreign currency asset/liability (9,296) (4,544) Equity-method investment activity, net 4,567 22 Stock-based compensation expense 22,402 32,158 Deferred income taxes (4,589) (1,768) Provision for expected loss on divestiture 5,195 — Others, net (5,261) 255 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (30,687) (12,946) Increase in prepaid expenses, other current assets, contract cost assets and

other assets (56,230) (96,300) Decrease in accounts payable (462) (913) Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses, other current liabilities and

other liabilities 27,723 (44,602) Increase in income taxes payable 41,324 45,798 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 263,693 $ 202,806 Investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (47,510) (68,027) Payment for internally generated intangible assets (including intangibles under development) (8,950) (19,397) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,648 499 Investment in equity affiliates (496) — Payment for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (277,549) (108,105) Payment for purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest — (4,730) Net cash used for investing activities $ (332,857) $ (199,760) Financing activities Repayment of capital lease obligations (2,199) (1,954) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,481) (4,293) Proceeds from long term debt 350,000 129,186 Repayment of long-term debt (30,000) (157,686) Proceeds from short-term borrowings 275,000 225,000 Repayment of short-term borrowings (275,000) (65,000) Proceeds from issuance of common shares under stock-based compensation plans 12,834 12,275 Payment for net settlement of stock-based awards (10,296) (14,947) Payment of earn-out/deferred consideration (6,219) (1,559) Dividend paid (35,096) (42,901) Payment for stock repurchased and retired (219,784) (130,103) Payment for expenses related to stock purchase (16) (82) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities $ 57,743 $ (52,064) Effect of exchange rate changes 28,853 (54,220) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (11,421) (49,018) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 422,623 504,468 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 440,055 $ 401,230 Supplementary information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 23,414 $ 35,082 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 46,935 $ 54,920 Property, plant and equipment acquired under capital lease obligations $ 1,944 $ 1,832

Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Adjusted income from operations attributable to shareholders of Genpact Limited, or adjusted income from operations;

Adjusted income from operations margin;

Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders of Genpact Limited, or adjusted diluted earnings per share; and

Revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations of Genpact's GAAP financial statements to such non-GAAP financial measures should be carefully evaluated.

Prior to July 2012, Genpact's management used financial statements that excluded significant acquisition-related expenses, amortization of related acquired intangibles, and amortization of acquired intangibles at the company's formation in 2004 for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to that of its competitors. However, considering Genpact's frequent acquisitions of varying scale and size, and the difficulty in predicting expenses relating to acquisitions and the amortization of acquired intangibles thereof, since July 2012 Genpact's management has used financial statements that exclude all acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangibles for its internal management reporting, budgeting and decision-making purposes, including comparing Genpact's operating results to those of its competitors. For the same reasons, since April 2016 Genpact's management has excluded the impairment of acquired intangible assets from the financial statements it uses for internal management purposes. Acquisition-related expenses are excluded in the period in which an acquisition is consummated.

Genpact's management also uses financial statements that exclude stock-based compensation expense. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when adopting ASC 718 "Compensation-Stock Compensation," Genpact's management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude such expenses allows investors to make additional comparisons between Genpact's operating results and those of other companies. Additionally, in its calculations of such non-GAAP financial measures, Genpact's management has adjusted other income and expenses, certain gains, losses and impairment charges attributable to equity-method investments, and gains or losses attributable to non-controlling interests because management believes that the Company's results after taking into account these adjustments more accurately reflect the Company's ongoing operations. For the purpose of calculating adjusted diluted earnings per share, the combined current and deferred tax effect is determined by multiplying each pre-tax adjustment by the applicable statutory income tax rate.

Genpact's management provides information about revenues on a constant currency basis so that the revenues may be viewed without the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of the Company's true business performance. Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.

Accordingly, Genpact believes that the presentation of adjusted income from operations, adjusted income from operations margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share and revenue growth on a constant currency basis, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations.

A limitation of using adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin versus income from operations and income from operations margin calculated in accordance with GAAP is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain recurring costs and certain other charges, namely stock-based compensation and amortization and impairment of acquired intangibles. Management compensates for this limitation by providing specific information on the GAAP amounts excluded from adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin.

The following tables show the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures from GAAP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2018:

Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Income from Operations Margin (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Income from operations $ 97,919 $ 94,028 $ 257,974 $ 237,311 Add: Stock-based compensation 10,051 13,434 22,402 32,158 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,520 8,988 24,077 27,959 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 2,364 2,362 5,755 2,362 Add: Other income (expense), net (4,498) 5,385 7,615 30,683 Less: Equity-method investment activity, net — (7) (4,567) (22) Add: Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 584 — 1,326 761 Adjusted income from operations $ 115,940 $ 124,190 $ 314,582 $ 331,212 Income from operations margin 13.8 % 12.6 % 12.9 % 11.0 % Adjusted income from operations margin 16.4 % 16.6 % 15.7 % 15.3 %

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted EPS7 (Unaudited) (Per share data) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2017 2018 2017 2018 Diluted EPS $ 0.38 $ 0.38 $ 0.99 $ 1.04 Add: Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.07 0.11 0.17 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.05 0.05 0.12 0.14 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 0.01 0.01 0.03 0.01 Less: Tax impact on stock-based compensation (0.02) (0.02) (0.03) (0.05) Less: Tax impact on amortization of acquired intangibles (0.02) (0.01) (0.04) (0.04) Less: Tax impact on acquisition-related expenses — — — — Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.46 $ 0.48 $ 1.19 $ 1.28 _____________________ 7Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

The following tables show the reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures from GAAP for the year ending December 31, 2018:

Reconciliation of Outlook for Adjusted Income from Operations Margin (Unaudited) Year ending December 31, 2018 Income from operations margin 11.7 % Add: Estimated stock-based compensation 1.5 % Add: Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets 1.3 % Add: Estimated acquisition-related expenses 0.1 % Add: Estimated other income (expense), net 1.2 % Less: Estimated equity-method investment activity, net — Adjusted income from operations margin 15.8 %

Reconciliation of Outlook for Adjusted Diluted EPS8 (Unaudited) (Per share data) Year ending December 31, 2018 Lower Upper Diluted EPS $ 1.39 $ 1.43 Add: Estimated stock-based compensation 0.24 0.24 Add: Estimated amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.19 0.19 Add: Estimated acquisition-related expenses 0.01 0.01 Less: Estimated tax impact on stock-based compensation (0.07) (0.07) Less: Estimated tax impact on amortization of acquired intangibles (0.05) (0.05) Less: Estimated tax impact on acquisition-related expenses — — Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.72 $ 1.76 ______________________________ 8Due to rounding, the numbers presented in this table may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

1 Revenue growth on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated by restating current-period activity using the prior fiscal period's foreign currency exchange rates adjusted for hedging gains/losses in such period.

2 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release.

3 Adjusted income from operations and adjusted income from operations margin are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of GAAP income from operations and adjusted income from operations and a reconciliation of GAAP income from operations margin and adjusted income from operations margin are attached to this release.

4 Adjusted income from operations margin is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP income from operations margin and adjusted income from operations margin is attached to this release.

5 Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of the outlook for GAAP diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share is attached to this release.

