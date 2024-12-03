Genpact Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Accelerate AI Adoption

Multi-year collaboration aims to expand artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, foster innovation, and enhance industry-specific solutions for diverse business leaders

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) with plans to accelerate the adoption of AI and empower business leaders across functions to harness its transformative potential.

By simplifying access to cutting-edge data and AI technologies, Genpact and AWS are allowing a broad range of decision-makers—from CFOs and COOs to procurement and operations leaders—to drive innovation within their organizations.

"Our collaboration with AWS is focused on bringing AI innovations directly to the forefront of decision-making across every line of business," said Murat Aksu, Global Leader for Partnerships, Genpact. "This Strategic Collaboration Agreement will break down traditional barriers to AI adoption, making it accessible to business leaders beyond the CIO's office, and help our clients accelerate value through AI-driven insights and solutions."

While AI innovations were previously centralized within IT functions, this expanded collaboration ensures that advanced technologies can now be seamlessly integrated into all business lines. Genpact's collaboration with AWS democratizes AI capabilities, offering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of multiple business areas, empowering them to solve complex challenges with agility and efficiency.

"Thanks to the Genpact and AWS collaboration, we've been able to become a fully cloud-native fixed-annuity provider," said Bob Guilmette, Chief Information Officer, Revol One Financial. "With AWS and Genpact's advanced technology expertise, we are streamlining operations, accelerating product launches, and enhancing digital customer experiences, positioning ourselves for sustainable growth and a competitive edge over legacy insurers."

As an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner, Genpact brings deep expertise in AI, data and analytics. With nearly 1,000 certified AWS professionals, Genpact helps clients unlock the full potential of AWS services, including Amazon Connect and Amazon OpenSearch, to modernize operations and scale AI solutions. Genpact's numerous offerings in AWS Marketplace include:

ContactUs.Ai: an end-to-end AI-powered customer experience solution





an end-to-end AI-powered customer experience solution Property Contents Claim solution: powered by generative AI, allows seamless digital experience and automation from inventory creation through settlement





powered by generative AI, allows seamless digital experience and automation from inventory creation through settlement riskCanvas Discovery: empowers financial institutions with process improvement and automation, including generative AI integration for efficient financial crime prevention and compliance

"We are expanding our collaboration with Genpact to drive AI transformation across industries," said Rima Olinger, Managing Director, North America Partners, AWS. "Genpact's industry expertise and advanced technology capabilities make them a valuable partner in helping organizations harness AI effectively, empowering business leaders to leverage data-driven insights and achieve their strategic objectives."

This collaboration underscores the value of Genpact and AWS to provide flexibility and unlock greater business value for customers across industries.

To learn how Genpact and AWS help enterprises across every industry and function, click here.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

Get to know us at genpact.com and on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sue Martenson

Genpact Media Relations

+1 978-905-9582

[email protected]

SOURCE Genpact Ltd.